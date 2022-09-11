New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

That’s it reunion To end all reunions – the new Prince and Princess of Wales, who are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, along with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The much-anticipated meeting of Prince William and Prince Harry and their wives came with an outpouring of analysis of how the royals interacted with each other, as their tumultuous relationship still takes center stage.

However, in Viral video Shared across multiple platforms, social media users slammed the Prince of Wales, the next royal to inherit the crown, for his apparent lack of chivalry with wife Kate Middleton, while praising the Duke of Sussex for his treatment of wife Meghan Markle.

Two couples prepare to leave the huge crowd outside Windsor Castle Respect to the queenPrince Harry can be seen escorting his wife to their shared car, diligently opening and closing the door for her, while the Prince and Princess of Wales enter the car separately.

“Harry left the car door open for his wife. Making sure she was safe. Can’t make a will. Case closed,” a Twitter user wrote, sending the elder monarch out.

Many users reflected on the incident, comparing William and his father, King Charles III, to Harry and his mother, the late Diana.

One user wrote, “Harry is a gentleman. William acts like his father though.” Another person added, “Harry is the true King and Diana’s son. (sic) look at how he treats his wife.”

Another Twitter user said, “One thing is true: He doesn’t treat his wife like his father treats his mother. That’s what British people don’t get. He opens doors for his wife. His own deal, and his wife responds with thanks. It’s mutual respect.”

One TikTok user wrote, “He didn’t want what happened to his mother to happen to Meghan. He’s a good husband.”

While the majority of users criticized William, some users disagreed, saying, “Class act from William to invite his brother and SIL despite hurting and lying.”

Ahead of the Queen’s death, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the country for several events, one of which Markle as the keynote speaker.