Prince William He gave an emotional speech to mourners on Thursday about how painful it was to walk behind the coffin of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in the funeral procession.

In a video captured by Sky News, the new Prince of Wales He spoke to the crowd during a walkabout in Sandringham, where he and wife Kate Middleton paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth.

He spoke for 45 minutes to mourners gathered outside the royal family Norwich Gates At Sandringham House, William talks about painful memories.

“Doing it walking Yesterday was challenging,” William told the crowd. “It brought back some memories. It’s one of those moments where you think to yourself, ‘I’ve prepared myself for this’, but I’m not that prepared. It’s a strange thing. Because we know she’s 96.”

Queen Elizabeth: King Charles, Prince William and Kate View floral tributes in ‘private reflection’

“He said how difficult yesterday was and how it reminded him of his mother’s funeral,” mourner Jane Wells said. “The The Telegraph.” “It’s been a very difficult time for all of them, for the whole family,” Catherine said.

On Wednesday, William and brother Prince Harry walked a difficult path during the funeral procession for their late mother, Princess Diana, nearly 25 years ago. Harry was photographed in an emotional moment as he paid tribute to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

On that fateful day, William and Harry – aged 15 and 12 respectively – followed the path from London’s Kensington Palace, home of Princess Diana, to Westminster Abbey.