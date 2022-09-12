New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Prince Harry and Prince William The world was shocked when they reunited on Saturday in honor of their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Along with their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, the “Fab Four” were photographed in all-black ensembles, greeting the crowd Windsor, England.

“I think it’s a big step forward,” Shannon Felton Spence, a former British public affairs officer and royal expert, told Fox News Digital. “It’s all a big step forward considering we haven’t seen brothers together. We haven’t seen wives walk together since before the pandemic. So I think there are times like this in any family. Bring people together.”

Still, despite the big step forward, Spence said the impatience surrounding the four is clear to see.

King Charles III leads Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin procession in Scotland

“It’s still a little awkward, you can see some awkwardness in their interactions, maybe because they haven’t spoken in three years,” Spence continued. “But now the King has elevated William and Catherine to Prince and Princess of Wales, which is just a different stratosphere than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. So, everyone has a sort of level in their roles, William and Catherine are equal. And his father and Camilla leveled up and I think that power dynamic is still very evident in the family.”

Reunion on Saturday Follows the rocky times involving the brothers and their wives and marks the first time the brothers have been together for more than a year. In July 2021, the two reunited at the unveiling of a statue at Kensington Palace honoring their late mother, Princess Diana, on her 60th birthday.

Prior to this, the brothers attended Prince Philip’s funeral a few months earlier in April 2021.

Harry and Meghan Married in 2018 and relocated to the United States in 2020 after they stepped down as senior working royals. The controversial move led to an ongoing rift within the Fab Four and within the noble royal family.

According to British historian and biographer Robert Lacey, during their grandfather’s funeral, Harry and William argued with each other at a family gathering.

“There was no reconciliation, no sit-down or ‘mini summit’ of the brothers after Prince Philip’s funeral,” Lacey said. Daily Mail At that time. “The conflict between Diana’s two bitterly estranged sons looks set to end anytime soon.”

In Lacey’s book “Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Turmoil,” he suggests the two royals are at odds over Harry’s relationship with Markle. The rift came after Prince William expressed concern over Harry’s relationship with Meghan. Next, follow through Allegations of intimidation A senior palace aide’s actions against Markle continue to fuel the rift between the brothers.

Last week marked the first time the two couples had been seen together in public since the Commonwealth Day service in March 2020.

On Friday, Piers Morgan joined the host of “Piers Morgan Uncensored.” Fox & Friends “To discuss the clash between the royal family and Harry and Markle, the boys’ late mother, Princess Diana, is heartbroken over their split.

Moreover, since stepping down from royal duties, Markle and Harry have been in the limelight on several occasions, damaging the royal family.

“You don’t get a different attitude than the Queen, who was always about other people, about service, about duty. It was never about enriching herself because of her status,” Morgan said.

After hearing the Queen’s grave condition on Thursday, Harry and William flew to Balmoral Castle on separate flights. William was accompanied by Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Edward’s wife Sophie on a Royal Air Force jet, while Harry flew on a commercially chartered plane.

Royal expert Neil Sean told Fox News Digital about Saturday’s reunion, “It came as a shock to many, although King Charles was inspired as a form of unity. There is no trust, but many see a united front and Meghan playing a sincere royal role. It’s King because the British don’t trust Harry and Meghan. Charles proceeds to chase at the beginning of his reign.”

He also said the complete lack of body language between Kate and Meghan was a “big problem”.

“The story isn’t over yet,” Sean concludes.