Prince William and Kate Middleton have kept their three children out of the spotlight and focused on their education as they “prioritize stability” amid mourning Queen Elizabeth II He died about a week ago at the age of 96.

Newly appointed The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were recently brought to their new school on Tuesday, September 7, two days before Her Majesty died.

William accompanied Prince Harry and walked behind their father King Charles III as the Queen’s coffin was carried Buckingham Palace Wednesday to Westminster Hall. Her funeral will be held on Monday, September 21.

According to royal expert Hilary Fordwich, the children have been out of the spotlight since the Queen’s death, a move William and Kate plan to maintain some normalcy for their children.

“The heir to the throne is prioritizing the stability of his three children by withdrawing from their education, trying to maintain some continuity for them in school and trying to keep things as normal as possible,” Fordwich told Fox News Digital exclusively.

William, heir to the throne, stepped down from his father’s duties last week He stood by his children to their school before the first day of classes. Although the children attended the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations in June, they have yet to attend Her Majesty’s funeral arrangements.

“George, Charlotte and Louis all started the same school together, and although William brought them to the Jubilee and allowed them to be filmed, he was still very sensitive about his children and pushed them in front of the camera as he absolutely had to do,” said royal writer and Fox News royal contributor Duncan Larcombe. Said.

“As it happens Platinum Jubilee It’s funny when the kids look bored and start to fidge, but you can’t take that to the Queen’s funeral. But I would still be surprised if George didn’t go because I think as a future king, William and Kate would be very keen to do this in his memory.”

Larcombe speculated that the royals would want at least their eldest son Prince George, nine, to attend the funeral.

“William has just become Prince of Wales. Prince William is 40 years old And for 40 years he absolutely knew this day was coming,” he said. “So it’s a time, although usually their [William and Kate] Priority is given to their three children, when you know they really have to drop everything and focus completely on aspects of their job, which they also take very seriously.

“They didn’t want to disrupt children’s education because the schools here are still open. There is a day of mourning, but it’s voluntary and most schools obviously don’t have the option of closing for the whole. 10-day period.”

Fordwich added that the children’s relationship with the Queen was “amazing” and they “spent a lot of time with her”, who they affectionately called “Gan-Gan”.

“It was last month that the now Prince and Princess of Wales moved to Adelaide Cottage, to be closer to the Queen. Windsor Castle,” Fordwich “This is a charming, historic house. They were leaving London because they wanted to be closer to her and move to the country to give the children ‘a more normal family,’ a country environment.

The Queen’s relationship with her great-grandchildren is special, and William and Kate have made as much time as possible for their children to bond with Her Majesty, even through the difficult lockdown that “applies to her and the royal family as much as it applies to everyone else,” according to Larcombe.

“That relationship was still evident to the day she died,” he said. “Those memories of the Queen and the examples of the Queen, William and Kate, not only as parents, but as the Prince and Princess of Wales, George, Charlotte and Louis will also have to face at times in their lives. Life, being in the public eye and expected to be dutiful servants of the British people. “