New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Prince William and Kate Middleton took a very different approach to handling the general public than Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, as hundreds mourned the loss outside Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth II He died on Thursday at the age of 96.

Body language expert Tonya Reimann exclusively told Fox News Digital that there was a “huge difference” between the couple, which began in “approaching each other” and continued on a long walk as Harry lovingly held his wife’s hand. Appointed The Duke and Duchess of Wales The couple acted like “royals” with a distance between them.

“People are going, ‘Oh my God, you see how much love there is between a couple [Harry and Meghan]But the other couple [William and Kate] The royals.’ They’re used to these things,” Reimann said.

new “Fab Four” They reunited years later, but Prince William was not without some criticism after a video went viral where he criticized his wife for not being brave enough, while Harry stayed by Meghan’s side and opened the car door as the group left. Event together on Saturday.

While Harry is clearly protective of Meghan, Reimann attributes his penchant for crossing his arms over his jacket to always being comfortable in the spotlight despite nearly four decades of royal status.

King Charles III addresses the Scottish Parliament for the first time since Queen Elizabeth’s death

“He always does it, it’s a comfort level thing to cross his arms and when we cross our arms across our body, it helps us feel less vulnerable. When I see it, I don’t see discomfort on Harry’s part, but I sense vulnerability,” Reimann said. .

“When you look at Kate, she’s all royal. She’s just her. So looking at Kate, you have to recognize what she’s focused on. I don’t think there’s a question of who’s better. . . . I think it’s who was more comfortable in that skin and I think Kate was.”

Prince William has lashed out on social media, praising Prince Harry for his treatment of Meghan Markle in a viral video

Riemann noted that Middleton’s facial expressions were more depressed and had an “I don’t care about you” attitude, adding, “That’s how she was raised. Getting a hug from Kate is like going up an invisible wall. . . .

On the flip side of the coin, “A hug from Meghan is like, ‘Oh my God, we’re best friends.’ The difference in something as simple as the closer you get to the hug shows the difference in culture and how we feel about people and how we react.”

“When it comes to holding hands, there’s a difference between the two brothers. I think it’s more about what William and Kate are ‘proper’ and what Meghan and Harry are comfortable with.”

As Harry runs to open the car door for Meghan, Reimann comments that the differences are more apparent than ever when Kate is by William’s side while Kate handles the situation alone. “You feel comfortable with what you know and expect,” she says.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, Fab Four’s Rocky Recent History

As they moved into the crowd, “the difference was definitely evident when you came to Meghan,” who was warm and welcoming, offering hugs and talking to people like her own family. At one point, Meghan appeared to promise to bring flowers to the Queen’s resting place, but an aide insisted Markle hand over the flowers and continue meeting with the public.

“Kate may feel the same way on some level, but she doesn’t show the same emotion. She’s like, ‘This is right’, ‘This is what I want to do’. Both brothers are like that,” Reiman said. “When you watch Harry, he’s very open but also very uncomfortable. He always does something to show discomfort, whether it’s closing his arms or raising your hand and never being rude, but the way I say it needs to be something of a barrier.”

“William was completely royal And has a ‘don’t get too close to me’ personality. So I think Harry should be the one to come close, but he can’t because of how he was raised. He tries, but you can always see something holding him back, and again, I don’t think it’s a conscious thing. I think he’s trying but he can’t. When you look at William, I think it’s ‘a line in the sand that we’ve drawn, and you can’t cross it’.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Despite the perceived tension, William and Kate “know their roles” and what is expected of them as senior royals.

“They know what they have to perform. So they do it,” Reimann insists. When asked about the incident where the Prince of Wales forgot to help Kate into a waiting vehicle, Reimann said, “William is not going to open the door because he knows someone is there to open the door for her. It’s more of an affectionate moment for Meghan and Harry. It’s a different relationship. And It’s also a relationship you’ve made public.”

She said, “I didn’t get the impression based on their non-verbal cues that it was something they were doing on purpose for people. Their non-verbal cues made me feel more about how they share their relationship. And Harry’s face shows that difference… It’s something I’ve seen for years.” .

“Harry is very emotional and he’s grown up. I think when you see two boys, the reaction is different. So Charles can say, ‘My kids both have the same fertility, but it’s not the same. They have the same personality. When they talk about what’s right, they Perhaps William would be more correct. That’s what they were exposed to.”