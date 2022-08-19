New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Prince William The 63-month sentence handed down to a man who trafficked rhino horns and tusks from elephants was hailed as a “significant victory” this week.

Moju Kroma, 49, who made millions of dollars by illegally hunting and trafficking endangered animals, was sentenced Thursday in a New York court to more than five years in prison.

Kroma, who lived in Uganda, helped poach 35 rhinos and 100 elephants between 2012 and 2019, according to the Southern District of New York. He was brought to America in 2019.

“Today’s sentencing demonstrates both what is possible and why it is necessary when a coordinated international response to the illegal wildlife trade is brought about,” William said in a statement after the sentencing. “This is a significant achievement and a landmark case. Over a decade, its complexity has been masterfully tackled by a global coalition of international law enforcement agencies, governments, NGOs and private sector organizations, including many excellent United Wildlife partners.”

In March, Chroma He admitted the crime One count of conspiracy to traffic in wildlife and two counts of trafficking in wildlife.

“Proof that we have the tools to combat this insidious crime,” William continued, “and a testament to international cooperation.”

There are hundreds of people involved in this case Endangered animals And the communities that live alongside them are protected, sending a strong message that together we can defeat the illegal wildlife trade.”

Prosecutor Damien Williams agreed. “Today’s sentence demonstrates that those responsible for the decline of global populations of endangered and threatened animals protected by international agreements will face serious consequences,” he said.

Kroma, along with two co-conspirators, Amara Cherif and Mansoor Mohamed Surur, were members of a crime enterprise from Uganda and other African countries who engaged in large-scale trafficking and smuggling, including about 190 kilograms of rhino horn. 10 tons of ivory worth at least $7.4 million.

In March and June 2018, US agents intercepted special packages containing rhino horn intended for buyers in Manhattan.

According to People magazine, Prince has been a conservation advocate for many years, including founding and participating in Justice for Chroma.

William also founded the Earthshot Prize, which awards grants for environmentalism.

However, the charity he founded, the Royal Foundation, disputes investments in a bank that backs fossil fuels and invests in a green campaign fund, but owns stakes in big food companies that buy palm oil from companies linked to deforestation.

The Royal Foundation told The Associated Press in an email that it has followed the Church of England’s guidelines on ethical investing since 2015 and exceeds them.

“We take our investment policies very seriously and review them regularly,” the statement said.

It is not clear whether William had any role in the charity’s investment decisions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.