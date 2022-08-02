New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Before they were mum and dad or the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate were party-loving youngsters.

Where did old photos of the duo from their courting years surface on viral TikTok? Prince William and Kate Middleton Dancing the night away in clubs, crawling into taxi cars and having fun.

The TikTok mash-up has already garnered more than half a million likes and thousands of comments.

One user commented on the video, “They sure enjoyed their university days.”

Kate Middleton has responded to a fan’s question about having a fourth royal baby

“King and Queen-to-be..love it,” another person wrote.

The United Kingdom’s future leading man and woman famously met each other Studying at St Andrews University In Scotland.

The two married in 2011 and have since welcomed Prince George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

The names Duke and Duchess of Cambridge still persist Focuses on royal duties to William’s relation His brother, Prince Harry.

The relationship between the brothers has been going on for a long time and continues to make headlines ever since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle decided. Step back as senior royals In 2020

Prince William is a natural second in the king’s role.

He is second only to his father Prince Charles.

Queen Elizabeth II remains Queen of the United Kingdom, celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, marking 70 years on the throne.