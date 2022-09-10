New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton Prince Harry And Meghan Markle for walking outside Windsor Castle.

As the four strolled out of the gate together on Saturday, crowds of onlookers roared with cheers and applause.

Although Damaged relationships The joint appearance represents a united front between the couple in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death at the age of 96 on Thursday.

Both brothers were in navy blue suits with dark ties, while their wives were dressed in black. The four walked side by side as members of the public viewed the piles of flowers, notes and tributes placed outside the gate.

Meghan Markle’s absence from Scotland could be due to Kate Middleton’s decision to stay behind, expert says

The Sussex They held hands and wrapped each other’s arms in a moment. Kate was seen giving William a gentle pat on the back during the outing.

William, 40, and Kate, 40, who recently received the titles Prince and Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry, 37, and Duchess Meghan, 41, then walked to the barricades to greet the grieving crowd. William and Harry were seen chatting at one point before going their separate ways to speak to their supporters.

Kensington Palace told People magazine that William extended an invitation to Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate on the trip.

A source told the outlet that security did not know the two couples would be seen together.

Although exiting outside the castle in separate cars, the four left together in a car driven by William.

Royal journalist Omid Scobie tweeted: “Wales always gets to greet well-wishers at Windsor Castle, but royal sources say the decision to invite the Sussexes was made at the eleventh hour.

“This is, without a doubt, an important moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers.”

He shared a video of the reunion in another tweet, writing, “After over 40 minutes of chatting, hugging and commiserating with the public, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked back into the Windsor. Estate together.”

This is the first time the couple has been seen together since the Commonwealth Day service. Tensions between the four have flared since Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal roles in 2020.

The feud was further exacerbated by allegations of racism against an unnamed royal family member made by Harry and Meghan during a 2021 television special hosted by Oprah Winfrey.

The brothers took separate flights to Balmoral Castle after learning of the condition of the Queen’s grave on Thursday. Prince William Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Edward’s wife, Sophie, flew in a commercially chartered plane with the Countess of Essex on a Royal Air Force jet.

Royal reporter Neil Sean expressed his doubts that the couple’s joint appearance has completely repaired their relationship.

He told Fox News Digital, “It’s shocking to many, but King Charles is inspired as a form of unity. Not convinced, but many see a united front and Meghan playing a disappointing royal role.”

Neil continued, “However the audience has embraced it, it’s amazing what she’s said about the media and the British public. Going forward, it could come back to haunt the beginning of King Charles’ reign in a way that the Brits just didn’t. Trust both Harry and Meghan.”

“Even now we’re wondering if all of this is going to be a hit on some kind of reality TV show,” he added. “If it’s her second chance, we’re shocked, but let’s face it. This is a woman who left her own family and father, and recently said Harry lost her too.”

He claimed that the show was “nothing” but the grace of William and Kate.

“Is it the snow melting? Not according to my sources, but in this difficult time, the British Royals have shown that they are the big man. Now, can Meghan forgive the Royals, this she only printed last week.”

He noted that there was “zero body language” between Kate and Meghan, which he said was a “big problem”.

“The story is far from over,” Neal concluded.