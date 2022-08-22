New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Prince William and Kate Middleton Determined to give their three children a “normal” upbringing.

On Monday, Kensington Palace announced that Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will start in September at Lambrock School in Winkfield Row, Berkshire.

Located outside of Windsor, the school sits on 52 acres of countryside and has approximately 560 students. While it offers boarding, George and his siblings will not be following in the footsteps of their father, 40, and uncle, Prince Harry, who both boarded at Ludgrove at the same age. Instead, the royal siblings are day students.

Lambbrook, one of the UK’s top prep schools, is renowned for its sports, drama and music facilities. Clubs include horse riding, fencing, scuba diving and polo. It also has a royal connection – two of Queen Victoria’s grandsons were students in 1878. She watched the royals travel from her castle to Lambruk where they competed in cricket matches.

The family is moving from Kensington Palace in central London to a more rural residence in Windsor, where they can enjoy life in the countryside. Multiple royals shared that parents want their children to have a “normal” upbringing despite their royal status.

“They’re a very outdoorsy family, and London just isn’t working for them,” a source familiar with the family told People magazine. “The countryside is definitely their happiest place.”

George and Charlotte previously attended Thomas’ School in Battersea, four miles from Kensington Palace. Lewis attends Wilcox Nursery School.

The family is moving into Adelaide Cottage, described as a modest four-bedroom property. It was built in 1831 for Queen Adelaide. Wife of King William IV.

The house is a 10 minute walk from Windsor Castle Queen Elizabeth’s residence Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The property is a 40-minute drive from Middleton’s parents, who live in the Berkshire village of Bucklebury.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge keep their apartment in Kensington Palace as their official work base as well as their 10-bedroom country house in Norfolk and a holiday cottage in Scotland.

In 2020, Royal Correspondent Neil Sean said Fox News Digital William and Middleton want to give their children as normal an upbringing as possible.

“Both Kate and William… like the idea of ​​making friends with all the other children their age and enjoying a normal childhood without the constraints of royal life,” explained Sean.

“William, in particular, fondly remembers how his mother, the wonderful Princess Diana, arranged all kinds of things for him and Harry: fast food restaurants, shows, beach vacations. And more,” he shared. “Kate has always had it [growing up] And it’s something she wants to carry on with her own children, giving them life skills and a fun and loving childhood.”

William is second in line to the throne after his father Prince Charles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.