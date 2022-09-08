Entertainment Prince William: A look at the life of the... Entertainment Prince William: A look at the life of the new heir to the British throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II By printveela editor - September 9, 2022 5 0 - Advertisment - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! Later on Image 1 of 10 Prince William was born on June 21, 1982 and is the eldest child of King Charles and Princess Diana. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images) previous Later on Image 2 of 10 Prince Harry, the second child of King Charles and Princess Diana, was born on September 15, 1984. (PA Images/PA Images via Chris Young – Getty Images) previous Later on Image 3 of 10 Prince William graduated from the University of St Andrews in Scotland in 2005. After some time, he started his military training and joined the Royal Air Force. Prince William married Catherine (Kate) Middleton on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey. She received the title of Duchess of Cambridge. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Prince William and Kate Middleton have three children. Prince George was born on July 22, 2013, Princess Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015 and Prince Louis was born on April 23, 2018. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Prince William's father, King Charles, married Camilla Parker Bowles on April 9, 2005. Charles inherited the royal duties on September 8, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Prince William's brother Prince Harry married Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. Prince William and Kate Middleton lived in Kensington Palace, but in the summer of 2022 moved with their children to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, which is closer to Queen Elizabeth II. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Prince William's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are in line to succeed their father to the British throne. After Prince William, his eldest son Prince George is next in line. (Jonathan Brady – Poole/Getty Images)

King Charles, Prince William's father, is heir to the throne and will become king on September 8, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Her death makes Prince William, Prince Charles' eldest child, next in line for the throne. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 