The contents of Prince Philip’s will remain secret.

Last year, a judge ruled on the will Late husband of Queen Elizabeth Sealed and kept private for at least 90 years. UK outlet The Guardian challenged the decision to exclude the media from the July 2021 hearing.

But on Friday, judges rejected the argument, citing “extraordinary” circumstances for the trial to be held in private, the Telegraph reported.

According to the outlet, judges Sir Geoffrey Voss, Dame Victoria Sharp and Lady Justice King said the press could not be alerted to the private inquiry “without fear of a media storm”.

“The hearing happened at a very sensitive time The Sovereign and her familyAnd those interests would not have been protected if lengthy proceedings had been reported in the press except in the single instance of publishing the full reasons for the decision,” the judges said in the judgment.

Wills in the UK are usually public record after someone’s death. However, sealing the wills of members of the royal family has been a common practice for over a century.

“It is true that the law applies equally to the royal family, but that does not mean that the law gives the same result in all circumstances,” the judges said. “These circumstances, as we have said, are exceptional.

“We’re not sure there’s a particular public interest in knowing how the royal family’s assets are distributed. The lack of transparency can be a matter of legitimate public debate, but (non-contentious probate rules) can hide wills and their values ​​from public view in some cases.

“The judge correctly applied the statutory test in this case.”

Philip, who has spent more than seven decades supporting his wife as Britain’s longest-serving wife, Died in 2021 At the age of 99. During his lifetime, the Duke of Edinburgh fulfilled more than 20,000 royal engagements to promote British interests at home and abroad. He has led hundreds of charities, founded programs to help British schoolchildren take on challenging outdoor adventures and played a prominent role in raising his four children, including his eldest son Prince Charles, heir to the throne.

Philip is survived by the Queen, 96, and their four children – Charles, 73, as well as Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.