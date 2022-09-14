new You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Prince Harry Queen Elizabeth II has penned a memoir to be released this year detailing the many unique situations he faced as the youngest son of King Charles III, who recently ascended the throne after Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday after 70 years of service.

The Duke of Sussex has announced a deal with Penguin Random House to publish a “firsthand account” of his life in 2021 “that is accurate and completely true”.

Initially, his tome was tentatively scheduled for worldwide release in late 2022 as part of a reported four-part book deal with the publishing giant. But with Queen’s deathAlthough the official release date is yet to be announced, it may be postponed to the new year.

The specifics of Harry’s memoir remain unclear, but he follows in the footsteps of some famous royals who have already opened up about life in the monarchy and the difficulties of living in the public eye, including his late mother, Princess Diana, Sarah. Ferguson, who divorced Prince Andrew, and also the newly installed King Charles III.

King Charles III receives Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Buckingham Palace in London

Harry said in a statement: “I am writing this not as the young man I was born but as the man I have become.” “I’ve worn many hats over the years, literally and figuratively, and in telling my story — the ups and downs, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Harry said he will donate a portion of the proceeds from the book to charity, but he did not specify which organization he would be contributing to. Founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Archival Foundation After stepping down from their royal duties.

“I am very grateful to have the opportunity to share what I have learned so far in my life and am excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that is accurate and completely truthful,” he said.

“Prince Harry has used his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier and a wise advocate for social issues to establish himself as a world leader recognized for his courage and openness. We are therefore delighted to publish his honest and moving story,” said Marcus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House. .

Meghan has changed Duchess of Sussex After marrying Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018. They welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in 2019. Daughter Lilibet Born in June 2021.

A source recently told Page Six that the book’s content may be part of the reason for the delay. “I hear Harry has some truth bombs in his book that he’s debating whether to include,” the insider revealed.

Harry and Meghan are no strangers to “truth bombs.” In 2020, they stepped down from royal duties due to what they described as British media intrusion and racist behavior towards their family. Meghan revealed that she was suicidal before deciding to leave England and move back to California, and Harry admitted that he was tense about his father’s decision to not only step back from his royal duties, but also to marry him. A biracial actress.

“There’s a lot of work to be done,” Harry told Oprah Winfrey in an interview released last year. “I’m really disappointed. He experienced something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie is his grandson. I will always love him, but it hurts so much.”

King Charles III waits for Queen Elizabeth II’s casket with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Buckingham Palace

Harry feels trapped in royal life and says his family has cut him off financially after more than three decades of private assistance, stripping him of any security.

“I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped,” Harry said. “My dad and my brother, they’re stuck.”

His feelings about the lifestyle echo those shared by his late mother Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. She became known as the “People’s Princess” despite her disdain for the press and life as paparazzi chased her to death.

The late princess revealed that all was not well in her world for Andrew Morton in her 1992 biography, “Diana, Her True Story – In Her Own Words,” which was described as a “fairy tale” because she once had a prince. A husband and two perfect sons.

Diana was actually very unhappy as a royal and felt like a prisoner in the castle. She attempted suicide several times and revealed that she suffered from an eating disorder.

“Her friends and other acquaintances confirmed that behind the public smiles, a lonely and unhappy young woman who endured a loveless marriage, was seen as an outsider by the Queen and the rest of the royal family and was often at odds with the goals and objectives of the royal system,” says an excerpt from the book.

Palace warned her not to collaborate with Morton on the book, but she remained engaged, and the biography was published in May 1992. Later that year Diana split from Charles with several allegations, including an extramarital affair. with Camilla Parker Bowles.

In a 1995 BBC interview, Diana referred to her difficult relationship with Charles and his romance with Camilla. She said, “Well, there are three of us in this wedding, so it’s a bit crowded.”

Charles and Diana’s divorce was finalized on August 28, 1996. The Queen wanted Diana to retain the title “Her Royal Highness”, but Charles insisted on dropping the name. She was still known as the “Princess of Wales” as the mother of two princes until her death a year later on August 31.

King Charles III is also not listed as the author of the 1994 “The Prince of Wales: A Biography,” but collaborated with Jonathan Dimbleby in creating the book, which claims his marriage to the late Princess Diana was forced upon him by his late father. , Prince Philip.

Sarah Ferguson, who was married to Prince Andrew for nearly a decade, released “My Story” in 1997, detailing “the frustrations, humiliations and occasional joys of her life as a Windsor” shortly after ending her marriage to King Charles III. younger brother

She told Oprah in 1996 that life in the royal family was “not a fairy tale” and noted that “the British press is completely and utterly cruel and abusive and very aggressive at the moment”.

“You didn’t marry a fairy tale, you married a person,” she said at the time. “You fall in love and get married, and then you have to settle for a fairy tale. Now that’s not a fairy tale, it’s real life.”

In her second book, “Finding Sarah: A Duchess’s Journey to Find Herself,” she revealed that she never knew why she fell out with her former friend Princess Diana, but that “once something got into Diana’s head, it stuck. There for a while.”

Ferguson, known as “Fergie”, was not invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding and is missing from the royal family’s website, despite having two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, with her ex-husband.

She still lives with Prince Andrew at the Royal Lodge and speaks “glowingly” of Jeffrey Epstein even as he endures a sexual abuse scandal after Giuffre sued Andrew in 2021, alleging that he assaulted her at the behest of Jeffrey Epstein. A settlement agreement was reached in February 2022.

“And they’ve joined now Queens Corgis,“Shannon Felton Spence, a former British public affairs officer and royal expert told Fox News Digital. “She constantly talks about how she has the best-looking prince. They maintained a very close relationship.”

“By all accounts the Yorks are a very tight-knit family,” Spence explained. “A real unit. The Epstein scandal will be very difficult, especially for his daughters Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and when they are starting families of their own. I imagine the Duchess’s primary concerns are her daughters and grandchildren. .”

Meghan became an author in 2021 when she released her first children’s book titled “The Bench”. Narrated by Christian Robinson, the story is inspired by Harry’s close relationship with their son Archie, as seen through a mother’s eye.