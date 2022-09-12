New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Prince Harry has broken his silence on leaving his “grandmother”. Queen Elizabeth IIHe, his family and the world are going through this period of grief.

In a beautiful tribute, he wrote that she was “universally adored and respected” with “unwavering grace and dignity”.

Posted to His website For his archival foundation, shared with wife Meghan MarkleThe Duke of Sussex wrote, “Grandmother, this final parting is so painful to us, I am eternally grateful for all our first meetings – from my childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief. -Prime Minister, to the first moment you met my dear wife. Hugs to your beloved grandchildren.

Despite his rocky relationship with other members of his family, including his father, King Charles III, Prince Harry has not distanced himself. the queenShe continued to sing praises even amid criticism of other family members.

Prince William has lashed out on social media, praising Prince Harry for his treatment of Meghan Markle in a viral video

Harry naming his second child after his daughter Lilibet further cemented their closeness. Rani was affectionately called by family.

The Duke of Sussex continued his statement with optimism, perhaps added to honor his fondest memory of the woman who left a strong legacy, “You are already greatly missed, not only by us, but by the whole world. And when it comes to first meetings, we now honor my father in the role of King Charles III.” …Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your good advice. Thank you for your contagious smile.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

He ended his poignant statement by adding, “We are also smiling knowing that you and Grandpa are now reunited, and both are at peace.”

Prince Philip predeceased his wife by almost a year and a half. They were married for 73 years.

Click here to get the Fox News app

While the royal funeral will take place on September 19, the funeral arrangements for the Queen have been decided.