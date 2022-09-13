New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

As a royal family He prepares for the funeral Multiple sources have confirmed that Prince Harry will not be allowed to wear his military uniform at her final vigil, despite Prince Andrew’s approval for Queen Elizabeth II to wear it.

Omid Scobie, a royal journalist, reported that Prince Andrew received “special respect” and was allowed to wear his military uniform during his mother’s final vigil. However, Prince Harry was not given the same permission. Authorization of use is reported for caution only.

Confirmed: I understand that Prince Harry will not be allowed to wear uniform to any ceremonial events, other than Prince Andrew’s final vigil. It’s no doubt a big blow for the Duke of Sussex, who has served for 10 years and who the Queen spoke of as her “commander-in-chief” this morning. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 12, 2022

Royal commentator Eloise Parker told Fox News Digital that the Queen’s four children will be at her last vigil. They “will lie next to the casket in a uniform representing their individual military career, regardless of current status. A full state funeral is a formal event.”

As for Harry, Parker said he could “join the rest of her grandchildren who didn’t serve in non-military clothing.”

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior royal roles early last year. Certain powers When they removed themselves from the royal front. their relationship A large family can be chaotic.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace in February 2021 explained that since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer be “working members” of the royal family, “honorary military appointments and royal perks will be held by the Duke and Duchess”. It will therefore be returned to Her Majesty before being redistributed among working members of the Royal Family.”

Prince Andrew, accused of sexually abusing a minor in the United States, Recently settled out of court for an undisclosed amount. However, his reputation was permanently damaged and the Duke of York’s military affiliations and patronage were returned to the Queen, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace in January 2022.

Prince Harry and Andrew served in the Army and Navy respectively. Harry served two tours in Afghanistan over ten years. Andrew worked for 22 years, retiring in 2001.

Both royals did not wear their military uniforms during Prince Philip’s funeral, but had medals and commendations on their suits to display at the ceremony.

A final vigil will be held before the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Fox News Digital’s Ashley Papa contributed to this report.