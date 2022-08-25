New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After a difficult life of abuse in a Virginia breeding facility, A senior beagle Now he is living happily.

Mama Mia, a 7-year-old beagle rescue, is one of about 4,000 dogs. Envigo is protected from comfort In the month of July.

The Cumberland, Virginia, facility — where dogs were found injured, malnourished and sick — has been accused of multiple ethics violations by federal agencies. Animal rights activists say the dogs are abused in the guise of medical research.

“They eat [Mama Mia] was being breastfed and put it outside her cage so she could see it and smell it, but she couldn’t get it,” Shannon Keith, founder of the Beagle Freedom Project, told KTTV.

“They did that to starve her and her puppies to see the effect of mastitis,” Keith added. “Her puppies died as a result. They tortured her and they tortured her puppies.”

Mama Mia’s luck turned when she met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who reached out to a beagle rescue project to adopt the elderly dog.

“Mama Mia ran up to them and we’ve never seen her do that to anyone before,” Keith explained. “She knew it was her people.”

“Prince Harry was sitting on the bed, and she ran over to him and put her feet on his knees. Her tail was wagging a million miles a minute,” she added.

Keith told KTTV that at first, she didn’t know she was talking to the Duchess of Sussex in the initial phone call.

“I don’t know who he is. She says she has supported the Beagle Freedom Project for years and now that her family is settled here in Montecito they are open to adoption.”

Beagles are considered What researchers need Because they are a loyal and kind race.

“Actually at my first rescue they told me we chose them because they were forgiving,” Keith explained.

“Once we test them, they trust us and they let us do it again,” Keith said of the inhumane testing on the dogs.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from royal duties in 2020 amid what they described as British media intrusions and racist attitudes toward the former “Suits” star.

They now live in Montecito, California, with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.