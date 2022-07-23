New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Prince Harry Now he can take the British government to court over his security arrangements, a judge in London has ruled.

When Harry and wife Meghan Markle relinquished their status as senior royals and moved to California in 2020, they lost their publicly funded UK police protection.

The Duke of Sussex now wants to pay for his own police security when he visits family in Britain and is challenging the government’s refusal to allow it.

Now the trial will take place High Court in London, after Judge Jonathan Swift ruled in Prince Harry’s favor on Friday. Parts of Harry’s arguments were dismissed, but Judge Swift ruled his case merited a hearing.

The judge said “a determination that a case is arguable at the permissive stage is some distance from a determination that the case will succeed at the final hearing.”

Although he was granted permission to sue the UK government, it was far from a trial.

Harry and Markle are married In 2019 at Windsor Castle and in 2020 the so-called “Megxit” stepped down from the royal family. In their decision, they cited the media’s treatment of the Duchess of Sussex as the main reason, claiming they had constantly published falsehoods about her and displayed racist attitudes.

Their lawyers say Harry and Meghan are hesitant to bring their children – Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 – to the UK because they would not be safe without proper security details.

The Duke of Sussex He is asking permission to pay for his own security, saying he needs a separate security team in the UK because his private security team in the US has no jurisdiction overseas or access to UK intelligence.

His lawyers said the February 2020 decision by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures had been withdrawn. His full royal security Unreasonable because Harry is not allowed to make “prior informed representations”.

British Govt He said the committee’s decision was reasonable and that police protection could not be paid for privately.

