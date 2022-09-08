New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Prince Harry Queen Elizabeth II joined other members of the royal family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following the announcement of her death.

The 37-year-old Duke of Sussex was photographed looking relaxed in a car with his hand over his face.

It was reported that Harry’s wife. Meghan MarkleStayed in London.

Harry arrived separately from the rest of the royal family, including his brother Prince William, who was spotted earlier in the day with Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Kate Middleton, William’s wife, was also absent.

Queen Elizabeth II, longest-reigning British monarch, dies at 96

Charles, now King Charles III, Camilla, the new queen consort, and Princess Anne were at Her Majesty’s side before the others arrived on Thursday.

Before Queen Elizabeth II’s death, her husband, Prince Philip, spent more than seven decades supporting the Queen. Duke of Edinburgh, A long-serving wife in Britain, Died in April 2021 aged 99. Elizabeth and Philip have been married for more than 70 years and have four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Elizabeth married Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark when she first fell in love at Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947, aged 13. After the turmoil that began with Elizabeth’s displeasure at marrying a foreigner, Philip’s athletic skills, good looks and outspokenness gave the royal family a certain glamor. Elizabeth glowed in his presence, and they had a son and a daughter when she was freed from the responsibilities of serving as monarch.

At the time of her death, Elizabeth was the most widely traveled British head of state and the longest married British monarch. She reigned longer than any other monarch in British history, becoming a much loved and respected figure during her decades of reign. She reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on February 6, 2022, celebrating the platinum jubilee in June to mark the occasion.

On February 20, 2022, Rani tested positive for COVID-19. According to Buckingham Palace, she experienced mild cold-like symptoms but still planned to continue working. The diagnosis prompted concern and well-wishes across Britain’s political spectrum. The palace said the Queen was fully vaccinated and had a booster shot.

The Queen previously gave two televised messages to the nation at the start of the pandemic in 2020 and tried to lead by example. She revealed that she took the vaccine and sat alone during the funeral of her husband of 72 years due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Elizabeth has four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

According to Great Britain’s laws of succession, her son Charles automatically ascends the British throne after the Queen’s death. Prince William is now the heir.