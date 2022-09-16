New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Prince Harry He celebrated his 38th birthday with little fanfare on Thursday as he continued to mourn the 25th anniversary of the deaths of Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex had his “second sad birthday” as his day was spent in tributes to the late sovereign, who died on September 8 aged 96. Queen Elizabeth II Longest reigning monarch in British history with more than 70 years on the throne. She also holds the title of second longest reigning monarch in the world.

“Today is Prince Harry’s birthday, and he’s been left out Frogmore Cottage With Meghan. Other members are doing walkabouts and visiting flower displays in honor of the Queen,” Kinsey Schofield, a royal expert and host of the “To Di For” daily podcast, told Fox News Digital.

“Sadly, Harry’s birthday falls on the anniversary of the death of Princess Diana and now the Queen. People are calling it his ‘second saddest birthday’.”

Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris, France on August 31, 1997. She was known as the “People’s Princess” even though she hated the press and life in the spotlight. She divorced Charles in 1996, after the paparazzi eventually followed her to her death.

Harry’s birthday was also not noted by official royal social media pages, including accounts run by his brother and brother-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“Harry and Meghan have had an emotional day. The royal family usually wishes Harry a happy birthday on social media. A post may have been curated and approved before the Queen’s death. The lack of a post has left royal watchers debating whether to respect the circumstances or recognize the real mix of palace reactions to the Sussexes’ presence in the UK right now.”

William and Kate, the newly crowned Prince and Princess of Wales, were seen meeting mourners at Sandrigham, King Charles III He spent the whole day thinking about the loss of his mother.

“King Charles is taking the day off for rest and reflection,” Schofield said. “Meghan will try to make Harry’s day special with a home-cooked meal and perhaps a sweet treat.

“Harry and Meghan are still very close to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Brooksbank family stopped by to celebrate the King’s youngest son. We hear there are angry discussions going on behind the scenes around Harry and Meghan. Meghan’s children’s titles.”

There is one major point of contention for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – if their children, Archie and Lilibet, will receive the titles of “His/Her Royal Highness” given to families with immediate royal bloodlines.

“Harry and Meghan Allegedly they are campaigning for HRH titles for their children for security purposes. “King Charles disagreed because no member of their family was a working monarchy,” Schofield said.

In 2020, they stepped down from royal duties due to what they described as British media intrusion and racist behavior towards their family. Markle revealed that she killed herself before they left England and returned to her home state of California. And Harry admitted there was tension with his father over his decision not only to step back from his royal duties, but also for his marriage to a biracial actress.

It is not yet clear which of the children will be involved Funeral MondayWith speculation that one of William’s eldest son George’s grandchildren might attend.

“I don’t believe we’ll see Sussex kids being flown to the UK because of the ongoing tug of war over titles,” Schofield said. “Harry expressed his opinion that his children were not safe there.”