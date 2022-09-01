New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Prince Harry has shown his support for former Royal Marine Lee Spencer after she was unable to complete a triathlon challenge due to ‘extreme pain’.

On Tuesday, Spencer shared an Instagram video from a Zoom call between her and herself Duke of Sussex, In which Harry consoled and praised the veteran.

Spencer wanted to swim 22 miles, cycle 1,060 miles and walk 45 miles across the United Kingdom, before withdrawing from the challenge after experiencing pain during the cycling leg.

“You’re basically surrounded by the whole thing UK And climbed two mountains, and then, and only then, did your stump start giving you some problems to the point where you pulled out of the final stage. Harry told Spencer From his home in Montecito, California.

He continued, “But you put a lot into this. I hope you’re really happy, I know you’re not happy, but I hope you’re really proud of yourself for doing what you did.”

Harry added, “And I don’t dare ask what’s next or if this is the goal now – this is to complete this challenge.”

“For me, it’s always been a message not just for my disability, but to keep wounded, injured service men and women in the nation’s consciousness,” Spencer said. “Those two are fundamental.”

Spencer said he was “almost going to try it again”, but said he would approach the cycling leg of the challenge “differently”.

“I have to do something that I think is important,” he said.

“There’s a level of importance,” Harry noted.

“There’s a scale of things that matter. There’s a scale of things that matter to you and that matters to other people, to Marines, to your community.”

He noted that Spencer “started off pretty wild” but had a “whole list of options” he could explore.

“You may not have finished it, but you certainly did in my mind, well done, thanks for taking the time to chat with me,” Harry said.

“It’s so nice to see you posting me so well and healthy and happy and smiling “I’m already excited about the next adventure – a little adventure, not a huge one.”

Spencer thanked Harry for his encouraging words in a lengthy caption alongside her Instagram video.

“I was very lucky to have the support of the Duke of Sussex and was bowled over when he called me for a chat when I finished the triathlon,” he wrote.

“It didn’t go as well as I had hoped and I was very disappointed, I let my team and everyone who supported me down. But his very kind words helped me process that disappointment and start seeing. A lot of positives.”

He continued, “When you put your head above the parapet and try something that no one, able-bodied or disabled, has ever tried, chances are it won’t work out the way you want or think.

“I will continue to demonstrate that no one should be defined by disability and that wounded and injured servicemen and women must be placed on the conscience of nations.”

The ex-soldier finished his title with an invitation to Harry, “And, I’m sorry, sir, because I can’t promise that my next challenge won’t be as serious, but maybe next time you’ll join me!”

Spencer served 24 years as a Royal Marine Commando, during which he served three operational tours in Afghanistan.

In 2014, he lost his right leg after he stopped to help in a traffic accident in the British county of Surrey.

Prince Harry He also has a military background having served for 10 years in British Royal Army. He completed two tours of duty in Afghanistan and rose to the rank of captain before leaving the armed forces in 2015.

Harry previously showed his support for Spencer in 2016. The former Marine is a member of the disabled veterans’ four-man rowing team. They became the first all-amputee team to paddle across the ocean when they crossed the Atlantic Ocean in 46 days.

During their voyage, Prince Harry, whose Invictus Games Foundation supported their mission and recovery, made a surprise call to encourage the crew.