Prince Harry and Meghan Markles The public display of affection after a short service in honor of Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday drew mixed reactions.

Prince Harry and his wife Markle hold hands as they leave Westminster Hall. The other royal couple who took part in the procession walked with their hands at their sides.

Royal expert Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital that the move was most likely “loving support”. Prince HarryBut he insisted the royal family was “on the job”.

“While there are no official ‘rules’ against PDA, we don’t often see it from royals because they’re usually on the job when they’re seen,” Spence explained. “They are presenting their most professional appearance. When you see William and Catherine out there, they are husband and wife and colleagues.”

Spence noted that public displays of affection are seen, including by members of the royal family Prince William and Kate MiddletonBut they usually take place at less formal events.

“It happens, but usually always sets a more appropriate or less formal event (if they’re playing a sport),” she added. “That’s why Harry and Meghan have always been very affectionate with each other.

“It’s not unusual for a married couple, we’re not used to seeing it from royals when they’re on the job.”

Kate Middleton And Prince William has been spotted holding hands a few times in public.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s hand-holding drew mixed reactions on social media on Wednesday. Some called Markle “supportive,” while others labeled her “classless.”

“Meghan Markle is the most supportive wife to Prince Harry. The best of the British royal family,” one user said. wrote.

“Harry and Meghan keep holding hands. It makes me so happy to see someone go through this. Lol,” another said. added

“I see Meghan still couldn’t make it through the entire service without holding Harry, having to hold Harry’s hand on the way out without class,” one user said. wrote.

“What a shame. Meghan and Harry had to draw attention to themselves by just holding hands,” added another added. “Not quite right but what else could you expect?”

Other social media users pointed out that Markle and Prince Harry weren’t the only royal couple holding hands at Wednesday’s events.

Zara Tindall, daughter Princess Anne, and her husband Mike Tyndall held hands as they arrived at Westminster Hall. However, both of them do not have royal titles.

Royal expert Spence told Fox News Digital that holding hands between Harry and Meghan is understandable.

“I’ll give them a pass today as they walk out of Westminster Hall because that procession was so traumatic for Harry and they’re all grieving,” she said.

Prince Harry has a history of being publicly affectionate with Markle. Before he married the Duchess of Sussex, the prince kissed her on the cheek at the end of the Invictus Games in 2017. The move catapulted the duo into media headlines at the time.

They have since shared a lip lock or two at a few events, including a polo match in 2018. That kiss was compared to Prince Charles and A kiss photographed by Princess Diana At a polo match in 1985.

Fox News’ Ashley Papa contributed to this report.