New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Prince Harry Ready to move on and bring attention back to Queen Elizabeth II.

On Monday, news emerged that Harry will not be allowed to wear his military uniform to any royal events, including his final vigil, although his uncle Prince Andrew is understood to have been given permission to do so.

After the decision was widely seen as a blow to Harry, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex shared a statement urging everyone to focus on his late grandmother.

“Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit to events honoring his grandmother,” the statement began.

Prince Harry not allowed to wear uniform for Queen’s vigil, Prince Andrew reportedly gets ‘special’ approval

“His decade of military service cannot be judged by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that the focus be on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Only working royals can wear their military uniform to royal events.

“It’s huge in him,” royal expert Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital. “Along with his wife and children, his military service was the proudest thing in his life. And he should be. We should all be grateful for Harry’s service. He served twice in Afghanistan. His whole unit because of his status. And he did it anyway.”

Harry served two tours of duty in the Army over a decade in Afghanistan. He lost his honorary military titles when he and his wife stepped down as senior royals, Meghan Markle moved to California In 2020

Prince Harry issues first statement since Queen’s death: ‘This final separation leaves us deeply saddened’

A statement released by Buckingham Palace in February 2021 explained that since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer be “working members” of the royal family, “honorary military appointments and royal perks will be held by the Duke and Duchess”. It will therefore be returned to Her Majesty before being redistributed among working members of the Royal Family.”

Andrew was a former naval officer in the Falklands War before Queen Elizabeth stripped him of his honorary military roles, including colonel of the Grenadier Guards, in January.

After revelations about his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew withdrew from public life. He was convicted of sexually assaulting a minor in the United States and Settled out of court for an undisclosed amount. However, he still retains his rank of vice admiral and is expected to wear his military uniform at the final vigil as a “special mark of respect” for the late queen.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Neither Harry nor Andrew wore their military uniforms during Prince Philip’s funeral, but had medals and commendations on their suits to display at the ceremony.

Royal commentator Eloise Parker told Fox News Digital that the Queen’s four children will be at her last vigil. They will be in uniform next to the casket refers to their individual military careers, despite the current status. A full state funeral is as formal as it is eventful.”

Harry “may join the rest of his non-service grandkids in military uniform,” Parker said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

A final vigil will be held before that Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Fox News’ Carolyn Thayer and Ashley Papa contributed to this report.