Prince Harry was photographed They arrived in an electric Audi e-tron before boarding a private jet to attend a one-day charity event in Aspen, Colorado.

The Duke of Sussex’s departure from Santa Barbara, California was reportedly delayed by nearly 30 minutes on Wednesday. The 37-year-old sent a special vehicle, a Range Rover, back to Montecito to collect his polo equipment for the event, which included his long-time polo pal Nacho Figueras.

An airport golf cart meets a Range Rover and sends the British royal’s bodyguard back in his sports gear. Harry boarded a Bombardier Challenger 600, reportedly owned by Mark Ganzi, a businessman and polo enthusiast.

Harry played to raise money for his HIV charity Centebale, reports The Telegraph. According to the outlet, Harry is believed to have been given a lift on the jet, which was already taking people to the polo tournament. He flew back to California via commercial airline.

Harry, whose reasons include being environmentally conscious, has previously defended the use of private jets for safety reasons.

“I spend 99% of my life traveling the world commercially,” he explained in 2019. “There has to be an occasional opportunity based on unique circumstances to make sure my family is safe, and it’s really that simple. But I said in my speech, for me, it’s about balance.”

that year, Harry’s older brother, Prince William, has been praised for flying commercially, but criticized for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s use of private jets for travel. The British press branded the couple hypocrites for campaigning on environmental issues. At one point, Elton John defended the couple after she took a private jet to be with him in the south of France. The singer said he paid for the jet for safety reasons and also paid for the flights’ carbon offset.

In July, Harry delivered a keynote speech at the UN General Assembly’s annual ceremony to mark Nelson Mandela International Day, where he urged leaders to address crises such as the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, the “terrible” war in Ukraine and the “rolling back”. It’s about constitutional rights here in the United States.”

After the tournament in Aspen, Harry spoke His late mother, Princess Diana, at a dinner party, The Telegraph reported. The 25th anniversary of her death is August 31. The father of two said he will remember the day privately with his wife Meghan Markle and their children.

“Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother’s death, and she will certainly never be forgotten,” he noted. “I want it to be filled with memories of her wonderful work and love for the way she did it. I want it to be a day to share my mother’s spirit with my family, my children. I met her.”

“Every day, I hope to make her proud,” he continued. “She was tireless in her work to support and demystify those living with HIV/AIDS. Fittingly, her favorite flowers were the ones I will forget. I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy by giving back to those we serve, anyone and anywhere. .”

Figueras told People magazine that Harry is enjoying his life in California, where he is raising son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1.

“[My wife] Delphi and I have known Harry for a long time,” the 45-year-old said. “I know firsthand how much he wants to have a family. He found an excellent mate or partner in Meghan. They love each other very much; Their children are beautiful.”

“Being with them for the past two months has made me happy — seeing them as a beautiful family with their kids and their dog, and that’s what he always wanted,” Figueras shared. “I’m so happy for them.”

Figueras noted that Harry is very committed to his charity work.

“Fast forward 15 years, I went to Lesotho with him a few times, and I saw how great the charity was doing and how important it was to so many children, how committed he was, how much he really cared about it,” he said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Resignation from royal duties In 2020 they describe the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the former American actress, 41. The family now lives in the coastal city of Montecito.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.