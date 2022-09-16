closer
Video

Prince Harry and Meghan, along with the Duchess of Sussex, Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales, greeted mourners outside Windsor Castle on Saturday.

all Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren – eight in all – will hold a vigil by her coffin at London’s Westminster Hall on Saturday evening, a royal expert confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday.

Harry worked for 10 years British Royal ArmyHe will wear his military uniform for the event, despite initial speculation that he will not be allowed.

Prince Harry is set to release a memoir later this year. It is unclear whether his book will cause a rift in his relationship with the royal family.

(Victoria Jones)

“I’m glad the king thought it through,” Shannon Felton Spence, a royal expert, told Fox News Digital. “It was the right thing to do. The Queen was very proud of Prince Harry’s service as his grandmother and as his commander-in-chief.”

Queen Elizabeth: King Charles, Prince William and Kate View floral tributes in ‘private reflection’

Spence also confirmed to Fox News Digital William and Harry Both are vigilant.

All the queen's grandchildren will keep vigil.

(Daniel Leal/Pool Photo by AP)

Prince Harry and Prince William are ready to stand vigil.

(Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Will Mendelson is entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.