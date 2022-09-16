New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

all Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren – eight in all – will hold a vigil by her coffin at London’s Westminster Hall on Saturday evening, a royal expert confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday.

Harry worked for 10 years British Royal ArmyHe will wear his military uniform for the event, despite initial speculation that he will not be allowed.

“I’m glad the king thought it through,” Shannon Felton Spence, a royal expert, told Fox News Digital. “It was the right thing to do. The Queen was very proud of Prince Harry’s service as his grandmother and as his commander-in-chief.”

Queen Elizabeth: King Charles, Prince William and Kate View floral tributes in ‘private reflection’

Spence also confirmed to Fox News Digital William and Harry Both are vigilant.

