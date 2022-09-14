New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Prince HarryPrince William and King Charles III meet once again.

The The Royal Triad Queen Elizabeth II was photographed walking behind the coffin during the funeral procession to the Palace of Westminster.

Two brothers are reunited in one of the saddest scenes the world has ever seen 25 years agoWhen Harry and William walked side by side after their mother Princess Diana’s funeral procession in 1997.

King Charles III, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were followed by the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin leaves Buckingham Palace before lying in state at Westminster Hall

Prince Harry was not in his military uniform for the event.

At the same time, Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle also left Buckingham Palace for Westminster Hall. Markle and Middleton were seen in two different cars.

The Queen’s Coffin He will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days until his state funeral on September 19.