King Charles III Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have agreed to give their children the titles of Prince and Princess after ascending the British throne.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, were not given the titles prince and princess at birth due to an interpretation of letters patent, a royal expert told Fox News Digital.

The Letters Patent stated that the sovereign’s grandchildren were entitled to the titles of Prince and Princess.

“So it became a big controversy in the Oprah interview because Meghan said that Archie deserves to be a prince and that his family rejected him. That’s not right. That’s wrong,” royal expert Shannon Felton Spence said. Explained.

“Archie is not yet the sovereign’s grandson,” she added. “He was the sovereign’s great-grandson. So the titles were made there. Sovereign CEO With this designed guiding mnemonic, and they can interpret it however they want. And, at the time, it was remarked that Archie was not the sovereign’s grandson.”

Now that Charles became kingPrince Harry and Markle’s children are the sovereign’s grandchildren.

“I think it’s beautiful now because today is Harry’s birthday and the king has granted them titles,” Spence said. “It’s a privilege to be the sovereign’s grandson. It’s great, and I think it shows that all that’s been held back is a document.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children received the titles of prince and princess at birth, even though they are not grandchildren of the sovereign, because they are directly in line for the throne, a royal expert has said.

Spence also explained why Harry and Markle’s children will not receive His/Her Royal Highness (HRH) titles at this time.

“Harry has always had one and Meghan got hers when they got married because they were working for the royals,” Spence told Fox News Digital. “Their first full-time job is working for the Royals. Using HRH titles gives them extra privileges, such as state-funded security. That’s why we no longer call Prince Harry, His Royal Highness, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex or her. Royal Highness, Meghan , the Duchess of Sussex. They’re not taking them off, but they’re not using them.

“So Archie and Lily can’t get them now because They are not royals, and their parents don’t use them,” she continued. “That doesn’t mean they’ll never get them. This means, at this point, they have no HRH. It doesn’t really make any difference to their lives in California.”

However, Harry and Markle continue to campaign for their children to have HRH titles, possibly for security reasons. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex According to reports, HRH was furious at the lack of titles.

Prince Harry is fighting a legal battle with the British government over the lack of security for his family in the United Kingdom. He and Markle dropped their security details after stepping back from their royal roles.

The prince had previously hinted that his mother’s death necessitated tighter security. Princess Diana died from injuries sustained in a car accident. The accident took place when the driver tried to run away from the paparazzi.

“Diana lost her HRH after the divorce, and many observers of the royal family thought it was cruel to take it from her,” Spence told Fox News Digital. “Especially because she’s still raising two princes.”

“At the time of her death, she didn’t have HRH. Harry and William always felt somehow, and they said very openly that she didn’t have that extra security — especially Harry. Harry brought that up. A little — contributed to his mother’s tragic death,” she added. “And, part of that, he thinks she doesn’t have that state security. She’s on her own after her divorce.”

Outside of security reasons, it’s unclear why Markle wants HRH titles.

“They said in an interview that she doesn’t care about titles, that’s not what she’s looking for. But their brand is based around the whole thing. Being next to or being royal,” Spence said of Markle. “So, they use these titles, which they deserve to use.

“There’s a contradiction between what they say and how hard they work for them. They say, ‘We don’t want to be working members of the royal family,'” she added. “‘The Royal Family have treated us so badly. Our mental health is not worth living in the UK or doing that job and it’s all fair.’ But why fight so hard for titles and put them front and center for your brand?”

Just because Archie and Lilibet Just because HRH isn’t granting titles now doesn’t mean they won’t become working members of the royal family in the future.

“Archie and Lily may get HRH titles at some point. It’s not like King Charles has decreed they can never get them,” the royal expert said. “When Harry and Meghan left, they made it clear that the door was open for them to return to royal life if they ever wanted to.

“And, of course, if that happens, Archie and Lily can get their HRH and become working members of the family.”