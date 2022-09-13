new You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have joined the royal family Queen Elizabeth II The coffin was received at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday after leaving RAF Northolt Air Force Station in Ruislip, England.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96 Longest reigning emperor Second longest reigning monarch in British history, and world history.

The hearse arrived outside Buckingham Palace as mourners filled the streets of London.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who were recently appointed Prince and Princess of Wales, were also seen arriving at the palace.

King Charles III receives Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Buckingham Palace in London

Meghan and Harry took a back seat as they made their way to the palace ahead of the Queen’s coffin, which will rest overnight in the Bow Room until it is moved to Westminster Hall to lie in state. Hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected to file past and pay their respects to Her Majesty ahead of her official funeral on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now reunited with Prince William and Kate twice since the Queen’s death on Thursday and were made the “Fab Four” after a public viewing of floral tributes outside Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Prince William, Kate’s body language, ‘affection’ Prince Harry, ‘stunning difference’ from Meghan: expert

Body language expert Tonya Reimann exclusively told Fox News Digital that there was a “huge difference” between the couple, which began in “approaching each other” and continued on a long walk as Harry lovingly held his wife’s hand. Appointed The Prince and Princess of Wales The couple acted like “royals” with a distance between them.

“People are going, ‘Oh my God, you see how much love there is between a couple [Harry and Meghan]But the other couple [William and Kate] The royals.’ They’re used to these things,” Reimann said.

As they moved into the crowd, “the difference was definitely evident when you came to Meghan,” who was warm and welcoming, offering hugs and talking to people like her own family. At one point, Meghan appeared to promise to bring flowers to the Queen’s resting place, but an aide insisted Markle hand over the flowers and continue meeting with the public.

As Harry runs to open the car door for Meghan, Reimann comments that the differences are more apparent than ever when Kate is by William’s side while Kate handles the situation alone. “You feel comfortable with what you know and expect,” she says.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, Fab Four’s Rocky Recent History

“ William was completely royal And has a ‘don’t get too close to me’ personality. So I think Harry should be the one to come close, but he can’t because of how he was raised. He tries, but you can always see something holding him back, and again, I don’t think it’s a conscious thing. I think he’s trying but he can’t. When you look at William, I think it’s ‘a line in the sand that we’ve drawn, and you can’t cross it’.”

Prince Harry broke his silence on the death of his “grandmother” in a tribute written on Monday, dedicating how Her Majesty was “adored and respected around the world” with “unwavering grace and dignity”.

Posting on the Archival Foundation’s website, the Duke of Sussex wrote, “Grandma, while this final separation brings us great pain, I am eternally grateful for all our first meetings – from my childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time. As my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment. You met my dear wife and hugged your dear grandchildren.”

Princess Anne has released her first statement regarding her mother’s death. She traveled with the coffin from St Giles Cathedral to Edinburgh Airport, where it was then transported in a hearse to Buckingham Palace.

“It was my privilege to share the last 24 hours of my beloved mother’s life. It was an honor and a privilege to accompany her on her final journey,” the Princess Royal wrote. “It has been humbling and uplifting to witness the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys. We all share unique memories. I express my gratitude to everyone who shares our loss.”

“Her presence and contribution to our national identity is how much we take for granted,” she added. “I am also very grateful for the support and understanding given to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the additional responsibilities of The Monarch.”