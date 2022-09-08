closer
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are starting the new school year.

Prince William And Kate Middleton accompanied their three children to their new school, Lambroek, on Wednesday. The family moved out of their home in London during the summer, prompting a new school debut.

Anyway Royal children With the official first day not until Thursday, George, 9, Charlotte, 7 and Louis, 4, attended a preview day for new students and their parents on Wednesday in their matching school uniforms.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, along with their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, arrived for a preview day at their new school.

(Photo by Jonathan Brady – Poole)

Middleton wore a brown and white polka-dotted dress as she held the hands of her two sons. George and Louis were seen in navy shorts with their shorts buttoned down. Charlotte held William’s hand in a pale blue dress and pigtail braids.

The next chapter in the royal boy’s education marks the first time all three will attend the same school. Previously, George and Charlotte stayed at Thomas Battersea, near the family’s former home in London. Louise is a pupil at Wilcox Nursery School.

Prince George arrives for a preview day at his new school.

(Photo by Jonathan Brady – Poole)

Prince Louis will attend the same school as his siblings for the first time.

(Photo by Jonathan Brady)

Although the school offers boarding options for their students, the royal children are expected to be day students, People magazine reported. Boarding school was a popular choice among royals in the past.

William and his brother, Prince Harry, They attended Ludgrove School as children. Prince Philip and Prince Charles attended Cheam School at the age of eight and later boarded at Gordonston in Scotland.

Princess Charlotte wore a baby blue dress and pigtails for her preview day at Lambroc.

(Photo by Jonathan Brady)

Lambbrook, one of the top prep schools in the UK, is renowned for its sports, drama and music facilities. Clubs include horse riding, fencing, scuba diving and polo. It also has a royal connection – two of Queen Victoria’s grandsons were students in 1878. She watched the royals travel from her castle to Lambroc where they competed in cricket matches.

Unlike American schooling, lessons are only 35 minutes long and classes are based on students’ learning level rather than their age.

The royal children, along with their parents, were welcomed as they arrived for a preview day for new students.

(Photo by Jonathan Brady)

Lambruk’s website The school has a nine-hole golf course and an indoor pool.

In August, Kensington Palace announced that George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would start at Lambrook School in Winkfield Row, Berkshire, in September.

The royal family recently moved out of London to give their children a "normal" upbringing.

(Photo by Jonathan Brady)

The family relocated from Kensington Palace in central London to a more rural residence in Windsor, where they could enjoy life in the countryside. Multiple royal sources shared that parents want their children to have a “normal” upbringing despite their royal status.

“They’re such an outdoorsy family that London just isn’t working for them,” a source familiar with the family told People magazine. “The countryside is definitely their happiest place.”

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.