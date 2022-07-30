New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In 2013, Prince Charles reportedly received a million pounds from the family of Osama bin Laden.

A UK based publication Sunday Times reported this Charles, 73, Bakr bin Laden personally borrowed money from brother Shafiq. Bakr serves as the head of a Saudi family and the two men are half-brothers of the mastermind behind Al Qaeda.

The transaction reportedly took place on October 30, 2013, twelve years after bin Laden attacked America on September 11, 2001. Clarence House and Prince of Wales Charitable Fund (Prince of Wales Charitable Fund (PWCF).

The money was deposited into the fund and sources told Charles to return the money, but he refused to do so, the outlet reported.

Representatives for Charles did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

“The fact that a high-ranking member of the British establishment is choosing to broker deals with a name and family not only rings alarm bells, but has alarming global implications,” a source told The Sunday Times. “Why do you do this? What good reason do you have to do this?”

The source added: “I don’t think any member of the British royal family should be involved in something like that.”

Neither Bakar nor Shafiq bin Laden have ever been linked to terrorist activities, the outlet said. Their father was related to Osama through Mohammed bin Awad bin Laden. Bin Laden became the richest non-royal after founding the group, the outlet reported. He died in a plane crash in 1967.

In June, Charles faced separate allegations of accepting large sums of money from a member of the Qatari government.

Charles’ office has denied any wrongdoing Heir to the British throne Receiving bags full of cash as charitable donations from a Qatari politician.

The Sunday Times reported last month that former Qatari prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani gave Charles a total of 3 million euros, or $3.2 million. The outlet alleges that the money was handed to the British prince during private meetings between 2011 and 2015 – in one case in a suitcase from London’s Fortnum & Mason department store and in another in shopping bags.

The newspaper reported that the money was deposited into the accounts of the Prince of Wales Charitable Fund, which gives grants to other non-profit groups that support the causes and interests of the monarchy. Nothing illegal was alleged.

Charles’ office, Clarence House, said in a statement that the donations were “immediately sent to the prince’s charity, which maintains appropriate governance and has assured us that all correct procedures have been followed”.

His charitable fund also told the outlet that it “verified that the donor was a legitimate and verified counterparty… and our auditors signed off on the donation after specific inquiry during the audit. There was no governance failure.”

Qatar’s government communications office did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment. Hamad has not commented publicly.

