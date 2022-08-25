New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

No matter what Prince Charles does or says, the His ex-wife’s inheritance Behind him.

Almost 25 years after Princess Diana’s tragic death at the age of 36, her ex-husband is still remembered for their sad marriage.

It took many in Britain years to forgive the Prince of Wales, who admitted to infidelity and a long-term affair with Camilla Parker Bowles that torpedoed his marriage to the so-called “People’s Princess”, Diana. Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son was considered the world’s most eligible bachelor when he married Lady Diana Spencer in 1981 at the age of 20. The wedding was watched by a global television audience of 750 million in 74 countries.

The glamorous mother of Princes William and Harry died in a car accident in 1997, five years after her messy, public split from Charles. In 2005, Charles married Camilla, who became the Duchess of Cornwall. In January this year, Camilla, who was initially shunned by Diana fans, expressed her heartfelt desire to be named Queen Consort when Charles ascended the throne.

Over the years, Charles has tried to make his mark on the line to the throne. however, Some royal writers He shared that Diana’s legacy continues to build on his achievements.

“His tragedy was that no matter what he did, what he said, how he acted, he would be remembered for one thing: His fairytale marriage was over,” Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton told People magazine in this week’s issue. “Just [King] Henry VIII is remembered for his six wives, Prince Charles for his first wife. It always haunts him. His life was defined by his marriage.”

“Diana’s ghost really haunted him at every turn,” added royal biographer Ingrid Seward.

According to the outlet, the now 73-year-old has not spoken publicly about Diana. In 2005, Charles assisted in the investigation into various conspiracy theories surrounding Diana’s death.

Public mood around Charles and Camilla has since softened.

Now Known as the Duchess of CornwallCamilla, 75, has held roles in more than 100 charities, focusing on a range of issues including promoting literacy, supporting victims of domestic violence and helping the elderly.

With her down-to-earth style and sense of humour, she eventually won over many Britons. Her warmth softened Charles and made him seem more relaxed, if not happy, as he visited houses of worship, unveiled plaques, and awaited his chance to reign.

Charles, 73, has long made it clear that he wants Camilla to be known as Queen when he eventually succeeds his mother.

Back in 2017, Morton said Fox News Digital Diana relied on her sons for support when her marriage to Charles collapsed.

“As the boys grew older and became her mentors and friends, she began to enjoy life more,” Morton said at the time. “Diana was very protective of William and Harry. [If] You ever criticize boys… she is like a tiger on you. She was the only one who could criticize those two. Naturally, she was overwhelmed with them… she wanted to be a full-fledged parent herself.”

Morton says there is still much to discover and appreciate about Diana today.

“What I realized was that I think she left most of her life in compartments,” he explains. “And you thought you knew her, but you didn’t. You knew something about her… She was a mysterious woman and a kind woman.”

The Associated Press continued this report.