Prince Charles African-Caribbean newspaper The Voice has edited an edition to mark its 40th anniversary.

The Prince of Wales Asked to edit the edition, it will focus on Charles’ work with community leaders over the years.

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, said he was “very touched” to be asked to edit the edition, which will include interviews with film star Idris Elba and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, the campaign mother of murdered Stephen Lawrence. A racist attack in 1993.

Elba, a black British actor The actor, who starred in “The Wire” and several Marvel movies, told the weekly that a grant from Charles’ youth charity, The Prince’s Trust, at age 16 “opened doors that changed my life.”

The Voice was launched in 1982. The paper is published monthly in London and an edition edited by Prince Charles will be published on September 1.

Charles said of the publication, “Over the last four decades, with all the enormous changes they have seen, Britain’s only surviving black newspaper has become an institution and a vital part of the fabric of our society.”

“That’s why I was so touched to be invited to edit this special edition.”

The Voice’s editor, Lester Holloway, said in a statement that there are “parallels” between the outlet’s work and Prince Charles’ charity work.

“Our readers may be struck by the parallels between the issues The Voice has been promoting for four decades and the work of the Prince of Wales over the same period. In decades past these causes were once scorned. And ridiculed, but today they are widely accepted.”

“However, all the research shows how far we have to go to be a truly equal society,” he continued, “and Prince is aware of this, and that’s a reason for hope.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.