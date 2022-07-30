type here...
TOP STORIES Prince Charles Charitable Foundation Receives Millions from Osama Bin...
TOP STORIES

Prince Charles Charitable Foundation Receives Millions from Osama Bin Laden’s Family

By printveela editor

-

2
0
- Advertisment -


LONDON — Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, faced a new scrutiny of his charities’ funding on Saturday after a report found that one organization accepted a £1 million ($1.21 million) donation from Osama bin’s family. Laden.

As first reported by London’s The Sunday Times.The Prince of Wales Charitable Foundation received a donation in 2013 from brothers Bakr and Shafiq bin Laden, half-brothers of Osama bin Laden, founder of al-Qaeda and mastermind of the 9/11 attacks.

News of the payment follows a series of recent royal scandals, including a June report that Prince Charles accepted $3.1 million in cash donations from a Qatari billionaire between 2011 and 2015, some of which was received in person in a suitcase and bags. for shopping.

The Bin Ladens are a powerful Saudi family whose multinational construction business and close ties to the Saudi royal family have made them extremely wealthy. However, there is no suggestion that Bakr or Shafiq bin Laden sponsored, supported or participated in any terrorist acts. The family disowned Osama bin Laden in 1994 when Saudi Arabia stripped him of his citizenship because of his extremist activities.

On Saturday, Clarence House, the prince’s official office and residence, confirmed that the bin Laden brothers had given the money to the royal charity, but disputed reports that Prince Charles brokered the deal or personally made the decision to accept it.

“The Prince of Wales Charitable Trust has assured us that a thorough review has been carried out in accepting this donation,” Clarence House said in a statement.

“The decision to accept was made only by the trustees of the charity and any attempt to characterize it otherwise is false,” the statement said.

But The Sunday Times reported that Prince Charles brokered the payment after a private meeting with Bakr bin Laden at Clarence House in London on October 30, 2013, two years after Osama bin Laden was killed in Pakistan.

The newspaper also reported that the heir to the throne agreed to accept the donation, despite the loud objections of his own advisers.

A royal official, who is not authorized to speak in public, denied that the prince accepted the donation, negotiated a deal or was advised to return the money.

The Sunday Times reported that some of the prince’s aides warned Charles of imminent retaliation if it became known that his charity had accepted money from the family of the man who orchestrated the attacks that killed some 3,000 people, including 67 Britons.

The Prince of Wales Charitable Trust, founded in 1979, states that its mission is to “transform lives and create sustainable communities by providing grants for a wide range of good causes through our core funding areas: heritage and conservation, education, health and well-being.” , social inclusion, environment and countryside”.

Previous articleFormer Iowa prison employee accused of having sex with inmate
Next articleBarney Ronay Holland’s difficult debut shows City must be patient

Latest news

FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Barney Ronay Holland’s difficult debut shows City must be patient

OK: It may take some time. Just talk among yourselves. For Erling Haaland, this was the...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Prince Charles Charitable Foundation Receives Millions from Osama Bin Laden’s Family

LONDON — Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, faced a new scrutiny of his charities' funding on...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Former Iowa prison employee accused of having sex with inmate

off Video Fox News Flash July 30 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Biden shares video after testing positive for Covid-19 again: ‘I’m fine’

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on July 30 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Prince Charles Received One Million Pounds From Osama Bin Laden’s Family: Report

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Falcons end practice early after brawl, Jalen Dalton asked to leave: reports

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News