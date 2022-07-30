Prince Charles Charitable Foundation Receives Millions from Osama Bin Laden’s Family

LONDON — Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, faced a new scrutiny of his charities’ funding on Saturday after a report found that one organization accepted a £1 million ($1.21 million) donation from Osama bin’s family. Laden.

As first reported by London’s The Sunday Times.The Prince of Wales Charitable Foundation received a donation in 2013 from brothers Bakr and Shafiq bin Laden, half-brothers of Osama bin Laden, founder of al-Qaeda and mastermind of the 9/11 attacks.

News of the payment follows a series of recent royal scandals, including a June report that Prince Charles accepted $3.1 million in cash donations from a Qatari billionaire between 2011 and 2015, some of which was received in person in a suitcase and bags. for shopping.