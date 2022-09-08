NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

    Prince Charles, son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, attended school at Trinity College, Cambridge, UK. (Peter Dunne/Daily Express/Getty Images)

    Prince Charles began his naval career in September 1971. He became a helicopter pilot in 1974 and joined the 845 Naval Air Squadron. For his last nine months of service in the navy, he commanded HMS Bronington. (Central Press/Getty Images)

    Britain watched as Prince Charles married Princess Diana on July 29, 1981. (Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

    Princess Diana and Prince Charles have two sons. Prince William was born on June 21, 1982 and Prince Harry was born on September 15, 1984. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge is next in line for the throne after his father Prince Charles. After the couple divorced in 1996, Princess Diana died in a car accident in August 1997. (Jane Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

    Prince Charles is the son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9, 2021. Prince Charles has three siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. (Tim Graham/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

    Prince Charles married his eldest son Prince William to Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011, and his youngest son Prince Harry married Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. (Pool/Samir Hussain/WireImage)

    Prince Charles’ father, Prince Philip, died on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

    Queen Elizabeth II, mother of Prince Charles, officially ascended the throne on June 2, 1953, following the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952. When her father died, she was 25 and 27 years old. Her coronation. (Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

    The royal family has continued to grow over the years with the addition of several grandchildren to the family. Prince Charles has five grandchildren. Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince Harry and Meghan have two children, Archie and Lilibet. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

    Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in April 2005 and she was given the title Duchess of Cornwall. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

    Prince Charles is next in line for the throne after Queen Elizabeth II. After that, his eldest son Prince William was next in line. Queen Elizabeth II reigned for over 70 years. On September 8, 2022, news spread around the world that her health was alarming. (Paul Edwards – WPA Poole/Getty Images)

