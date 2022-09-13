New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Prince Andrew is “embarrassed” by the royals while the embarrassed duke “doesn’t know.” “Strange!” As one source told me. I believe it’s a bit harsh, but that’s the feeling on the ground in the UK as we all mourn our great monarch. Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Andrew cuts a desolate figure when you see him at events, I’ve met intimately, and although people can sometimes be cruel, let’s not forget that he’s the Queen’s loving son, so we have to be polite and remember that he’s grieving too.

Known by the nickname “Randy Andy” in the British tabloids, Prince Andrew has been in and out of the headlines for most of his life. Reported relationships with former actress Coo Stark and, according to reports, relationships with other women including former model and ex-girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell.

But what now for the once famously decorated royal – can he really make a comeback and what are his plans?

Royal sources said Prince Andrew was “crushed and confused” when he was forced to miss the Garter Day procession earlier this year following the intervention of then Prince Charles and Prince William. come on But Andrew can now look at his daughter and let me explain:

Princess Beatrice received the news in the royal family following the death of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Andrew and 34-year-old daughter Sarah FergusonOften not carrying out official royal duties, she is now a counselor of state, meaning she can represent King Charles III “when he is ill or abroad”.

Of course Andrew and Ferguson are thrilled about it, Sarah told me recently that she is proud of her daughters. She said: “It’s the best thing I’ve ever achieved, and I’m so proud of them both. So anything they can do to help His Royal Highness well in his new role, any mother would be over the moon, but honestly I know she takes it very seriously and is amazing when called upon. works.”

However, Andrew seems to be on the sidelines, and while he’s doing great things behind the scenes with local charities and helping out in the dire situation of COVID, it’s a big life lesson for the former royal. But, as one source told me, “It would have been very different if Andrew had his way.”

It seems that Andrew is not keen on ending the court case against him saying “it’s a really difficult situation”. I mean here the Queen is celebrating her platinum jubilee year and all eyes around the world are on it royal family Taking the case forward would stain the ceremony and cause more trouble for the family.

In March, Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit filed against him last August by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was sexually assaulted and humiliated by the Duke of York on three occasions when she was under 18 at the behest of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

However, my source also said that although Andrew felt he had no choice due to this emotional climate, he wanted to spend his time in court explaining his story, but was advised by the most senior levels that this would not happen. A wise man.

Plus there was the dreaded Newsnight interview at the BBC, which he was advised not to do – and publicly admitted to his inner team that it was a mistake – but which he believed would have ended the story. So moving forward, his plans include doing more good things behind the scenes and hopefully a chance to redeem himself in the public eye.

The biggest problem Andrew had with the team behind the interview was that they promised to be fair and balanced, and his team was also promised to see the output before airing, so something went terribly wrong somewhere, and he was left paying a heavy price.

This week is moving forward heckled in the crowd When he walks alongside his late mother’s coffin in Scotland and thankfully the madman is charged and cleared. But how safe will it be in the future and during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

Andrew’s late mother Rani, along with Sarah and his daughters, was his rock, his strong foundation. While many are keen to cast him as a villain, many are wise – at least in this era – to hold off, as above all the Queen deserves that honor on her final journey with her sons and daughters. She cared deeply. And if we all love the Emperor as we believe, how can we all remember that mantra and allow this duke to mourn publicly as she pleases.

