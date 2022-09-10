Newsweek’s chief royal correspondent Jack Royston said it was a “really hopeful sign” for the relationship between the Prince of Wales and his brother.
Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and their families have been seen together in public for the first time Queen Elizabeth II He died at the age of 96 on Thursday.
The siblings were joined by Andrew’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence and son Peter Phillips and daughter Zara Tindall, Edward’s wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex and daughter Lady Louise Windsor.
The grieving family attended a private church service at Crathy Kirk in honor of the late monarch on Saturday morning.
The royals were emotional as they walked solemnly across the bridge over the River Dee on their way back to Balmoral Castle.
They were seen greeting well-wishers lined up behind barricades along the way. Prince AndrewShe made her last public appearance at her father Prince Philip’s memorial service in March, thanking the assembled crowd, according to the BBC.
“Nice to see you, thanks for coming,” he told the outlet.
The spirit of the grieving family members was seen shedding smiles while walking along the road.
They gather around to admire the large flowers and notes placed near the entrance. Balmoral Estate.
Andrew hugged Eugenie, wiping a tear from her eye. In a video shared by the BBC, the royals were seen walking towards the gate before turning towards the crowd, who broke into applause and cheers.
total royal family The Queen is expected to attend the funeral, which Buckingham Palace has announced will take place at 11am BST on Monday, September 19.
Prince Edward, Sophie Countess of Wessex and daughter Lady Louise Windsor were seen greeting the crowd.
Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and Timothy Lawrence joined the royal family for the walk as they spoke to the public.
Members of the Royal Family visited Crathie Kirk for a private service, then spoke to members of the public.
Princess Anne looked nervous but smiled at the assembled crowd.
The royal family were seen walking across the bridge over the River Dee on their way back to Balmoral Castle.
Princess Eugenie carried a red rose as she walked with Princess Beatrice.
Prince Andrew stood in front of a pile of flowers and notes left by well-wishers and embraced an emotional Princess Eugenie.
Eugenie was seen wiping tears from her eyes.
The family members were moved by the tributes left by the public representatives.
Britain’s Sophie, Countess of Wessex was seen bending down and touching a wreath.
