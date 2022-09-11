New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Look after Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson Queen Elizabeth II Beloved Corgis Thursday after her death. She is 96 years old.

The The Duke and Duchess of York After her late husband Prince Philip died in April 2021, she gave Her Majesty two of her favorite dogs last year in an effort to boost her spirits.

“The corgis will return to live with the Duke and Duchess at the Royal Lodge. The Duchess found the puppies gifted to Her Majesty by the Duke,” a source told BBC News.

“The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and horse riding, and even after her divorce, she continues her great friendship with Her Majesty by walking the dogs and chatting at Frogmore.”

The Royal Lodge is located in the grounds of the Windsor Estate, adjacent to Windsor Castle. Although Andrew and Sarah divorced in 1996, they still live together in the mansion.

The family, along with daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, tried to lift the Queen’s spirits by giving her two dogs last spring. Lockdown due to Covid-19One is Muick and a puppy named Fergus.

Andrew gave his mother a corgi named Sandy for her 95th birthday.

Elizabeth’s love of corgis began in 1933 when her father brought a Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Dookie home to King George VI. The images of a young Elizabeth walking the dog outside their luxurious London home are the first of many to follow over the decades.

“One of the interesting things people wonder about at funerals is whether a corgi is going to attend,” said Robert Lacey, royal historian and author of “Majesty: Elizabeth II and the House of Windsor.” Corgis are short-legged, sickly animals with an app that appeals to many people in Britain, but is vital to the Queen.”

“She also worried about what was happening to her dogs,” wrote British author Penny Juner in her 2018 biography “All the Queen’s Corgis.”

Junor noted that some members of the royal family did not share his admiration for the breed.

While Elizabeth chose their names, walked and fed the dogs, and when they died, she buried them with individual plaques, entrusting much of their care to her assistant, Angela Kelly, and page, Paul Wybrew.

After the death of her corgi Willow in 2018, the Queen was reportedly out of dogs.

After her late husband Prince Philip died in 2021 aged 99, she was given another dog on his 100th birthday.

Charles III was officially proclaimed king by the Admissions Council on Saturday at a historic ceremony at St James’s Palace.

“I will strive to follow the inspiring example I have set in upholding constitutional government and for the peace, harmony and prosperity of the people of these islands and of the Commonwealth of Nations and Territories around the world,” the King said.

The ceremony was attended by Prince William of Wales and the King’s wife, Camilla Queen Consort.

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall and The Associated Press contributed to this report.