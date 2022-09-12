Primetime Emmys 2022: full list of nominees

Enlarge this image switch title Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Here is the full list of nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. This list will be updated with winners throughout the ceremony.

Best Drama

Better call Saul (AMS)

Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

squid game (Netflix)

very strange things (Netflix)

succession (HBO/HBO Max)

yellow jackets (Show time)

Best Comedy

abbot elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/HBO Max)

Curb Enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max)

Khaki (HBO/HBO Max)

The Amazing Mrs Maisel (Main video)

Only murders in the building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What are we doing in the shadows (FX)

Best Limited Series

drowsiness (Hulu)

dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam and Tommy (Hulu)

White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Best Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/HBO Max)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBK)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Variety Sketch Series

Black lady sketch show (HBO/HBO Max)

Saturday night life (NBK)

Best Competition Program

Amazing Race (CBS)

Beware Lizzo Big Grrrls (Main video)

Nailed it! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s drag racing (BX1)

best boss (Bravo)

Voice (NBK)

Lead Actor, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

brian cox, succession

lee jeong jae, squid game

Bob Odenkirk, Better call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, succession

Lead Actor, Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, Big

Steve Martin Only murders in the building

Martin Short, Only murders in the building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth Stairs

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from the wedding

Michael Keaton, drowsiness

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Lead Actress, Drama

Jody Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, yellow jackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, morning show

zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actress, Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Amazing Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson, abbot elementary

Kaley Cuoco, Stewardess

El Fanning, Excellent

Issa Ray, Unreliable

Jean Smart, Khaki

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette Stairs

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

lily james, Pam and Tommy

Sarah Paulson Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley maid

Amanda Seyfried, screening

Supporting actor, drama

Nicholas Brown, succession

Billy Crudup, morning show

Kieran Culkin, succession

Park Hae Soo squid game

Matthew Macfadyen, succession

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeon-soo, squid game

Supporting actor, comedy

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Tohib Jimo, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Amazing Mrs Maisel

Tyler James Williams, abbot elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday night life

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, White Lotus

Jake Lacy, White Lotus

Will Poulter, drowsiness

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, drowsiness

Michael Stuhlbarg, drowsiness

Steve Zahn White Lotus

Supporting Actress, Drama

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark

jung ho young, squid game

Christina Ricci, yellow jackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, succession

sarah snook, succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Alex Borstein, The Amazing Mrs Maisel

Hanna Einbinder, Khaki

janelle james, abbot elementary

Kate Mackinnon, Saturday night life

Sarah Niles Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, abbot elementary

Temple of Juno Ted Lasso

Hanna Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton, White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus

Alexandria Daddario, White Lotus

Caitlin Dever, drowsiness

Natasha Rothwell, White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, White Lotus

Mayor Winningham, drowsiness

Directing, Drama

OzarkThe Hard Way (Director Jason Bateman)

SeveranceWe Are (directed by Ben Stiller)

squid game“Red Light, Green Light” (Director Hwang Dong Hyuk)

successionAll the Bells Are Calling (Directed by Mark Mylod)

succession“Destruction” (directed by Cathy Yan)

succession“Too Many Birthdays” (Director Lauren Scafaria)

yellow jackets“Pilot” (directed by Karin Kusama)

Directing, Comedy

AtlantaNew Jazz Directed by Hiro Murai

Barry710N Directed by Bill Hader

Khaki“There Will Be Blood” Directed by Lucia Agnello

The Miss Pat ShowGroundhog Day, Daddy (Directed by Mary Lou Belli)

Only murders in the building“Boy from 6B” (Directed by Sherienne Davis)

Only murders in the buildingTrue Crime Directed by Jamie Babbitt

Ted Lasso“No Weddings or Funerals” (Director M. J. Delaney)

Directing, limited series or film

drowsinessPeople vs. Purdue Pharma (Directed by Danny Strong)

dropoutGreen Juice Directed by Michael Showalter

dropoutIron Sisters (directed by Francesca Gregorini)

maidBlue Sky (Directed by John Wells)

Station ElevenWheel of Fire Directed by Hiro Murai

White Lotus (Director Mike White)

Letter, Drama

Better call Saul“Plan and Execution” (written by Thomas Schnauz)

ozark, The Hard Way (written by Chris Mundy)

Severance“We Are” (written by Dan Erickson)

squid game“One Happy Day” (written by Hwang Dong Hyuk)

succession“All the Bells Speak” (written by Jesse Armstrong)

yellow jackets“F Sharp” (written by Jonathan Lisko, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson)

yellow jackets“Pilot” (written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson)

Letter, Comedy

abbot elementary • Pilot (written by Quinta Brunson)

barry, “710N” (written by Daffy Boudreau)

barry, “Starting Now” (written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader)

Khaki, “The One, The Only” (written by Lucia Agnello, Paul W. Downes and Jen Statsky)

Only murders in the building “True Crime” (written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman)

Ted Lasso“No Weddings or Funerals” (written by Jane Becker)

What are we doing in the shadows“Casino” (written by Sarah Naftalis)

What are we doing in the shadows“The Wellness Center” (written by Stephanie Robinson)

Letter, limited series or movie

drowsiness“People vs. Purdue Pharma” (written by Danny Strong)

screening“I’m in a Hurry” (written by Elizabeth Meriwether)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (written by Sarah Burgess)

maid“Snaps” (written by Molly Smith Metzler)

Station ElevenThe Unbreakable Circle (written by Patrick Somerville)

White Lotus (written by Mike White)

Writing, Variety Special