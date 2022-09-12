Primetime Emmys 2022: full list of nominees

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Here is the full list of nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. This list will be updated with winners throughout the ceremony.
Best Drama
- Better call Saul (AMS)
- Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Severance (Apple TV+)
- squid game (Netflix)
- very strange things (Netflix)
- succession (HBO/HBO Max)
- yellow jackets (Show time)
Best Comedy
- abbot elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO/HBO Max)
- Curb Enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max)
- Khaki (HBO/HBO Max)
- The Amazing Mrs Maisel (Main video)
- Only murders in the building (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- What are we doing in the shadows (FX)
Best Limited Series
- drowsiness (Hulu)
- dropout (Hulu)
- Inventing Anna (Netflix)
- Pam and Tommy (Hulu)
- White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)
Best Variety Talk Series
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/HBO Max)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBK)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Best Variety Sketch Series
- Black lady sketch show (HBO/HBO Max)
- Saturday night life (NBK)
Best Competition Program
- Amazing Race (CBS)
- Beware Lizzo Big Grrrls (Main video)
- Nailed it! (Netflix)
- RuPaul’s drag racing (BX1)
- best boss (Bravo)
- Voice (NBK)
Lead Actor, Drama
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- brian cox, succession
- lee jeong jae, squid game
- Bob Odenkirk, Better call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Jeremy Strong, succession
Lead Actor, Comedy
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Nicholas Hoult, Big
- Steve Martin Only murders in the building
- Martin Short, Only murders in the building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie
- Colin Firth Stairs
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes from the wedding
- Michael Keaton, drowsiness
- Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Lead Actress, Drama
- Jody Comer, Killing Eve
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey, yellow jackets
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon, morning show
- zendaya, Euphoria
Lead Actress, Comedy
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Amazing Mrs Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, abbot elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, Stewardess
- El Fanning, Excellent
- Issa Ray, Unreliable
- Jean Smart, Khaki
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Toni Collette Stairs
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- lily james, Pam and Tommy
- Sarah Paulson Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Margaret Qualley maid
- Amanda Seyfried, screening
Supporting actor, drama
- Nicholas Brown, succession
- Billy Crudup, morning show
- Kieran Culkin, succession
- Park Hae Soo squid game
- Matthew Macfadyen, succession
- John Turturro, Severance
- Christopher Walken, Severance
- Oh Yeon-soo, squid game
Supporting actor, comedy
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Tohib Jimo, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub, The Amazing Mrs Maisel
- Tyler James Williams, abbot elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
- Bowen Yang, Saturday night life
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
- Murray Bartlett, White Lotus
- Jake Lacy, White Lotus
- Will Poulter, drowsiness
- Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard, drowsiness
- Michael Stuhlbarg, drowsiness
- Steve Zahn White Lotus
Supporting Actress, Drama
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- jung ho young, squid game
- Christina Ricci, yellow jackets
- Rhea Seehorn, Better call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, succession
- sarah snook, succession
- Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Supporting Actress, Comedy
- Alex Borstein, The Amazing Mrs Maisel
- Hanna Einbinder, Khaki
- janelle james, abbot elementary
- Kate Mackinnon, Saturday night life
- Sarah Niles Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, abbot elementary
- Temple of Juno Ted Lasso
- Hanna Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie
- Connie Britton, White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
- Alexandria Daddario, White Lotus
- Caitlin Dever, drowsiness
- Natasha Rothwell, White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney, White Lotus
- Mayor Winningham, drowsiness
Directing, Drama
- OzarkThe Hard Way (Director Jason Bateman)
- SeveranceWe Are (directed by Ben Stiller)
- squid game“Red Light, Green Light” (Director Hwang Dong Hyuk)
- successionAll the Bells Are Calling (Directed by Mark Mylod)
- succession“Destruction” (directed by Cathy Yan)
- succession“Too Many Birthdays” (Director Lauren Scafaria)
- yellow jackets“Pilot” (directed by Karin Kusama)
Directing, Comedy
- AtlantaNew Jazz Directed by Hiro Murai
- Barry710N Directed by Bill Hader
- Khaki“There Will Be Blood” Directed by Lucia Agnello
- The Miss Pat ShowGroundhog Day, Daddy (Directed by Mary Lou Belli)
- Only murders in the building“Boy from 6B” (Directed by Sherienne Davis)
- Only murders in the buildingTrue Crime Directed by Jamie Babbitt
- Ted Lasso“No Weddings or Funerals” (Director M. J. Delaney)
Directing, limited series or film
- drowsinessPeople vs. Purdue Pharma (Directed by Danny Strong)
- dropoutGreen Juice Directed by Michael Showalter
- dropoutIron Sisters (directed by Francesca Gregorini)
- maidBlue Sky (Directed by John Wells)
- Station ElevenWheel of Fire Directed by Hiro Murai
- White Lotus (Director Mike White)
Letter, Drama
- Better call Saul“Plan and Execution” (written by Thomas Schnauz)
- ozark, The Hard Way (written by Chris Mundy)
- Severance“We Are” (written by Dan Erickson)
- squid game“One Happy Day” (written by Hwang Dong Hyuk)
- succession“All the Bells Speak” (written by Jesse Armstrong)
- yellow jackets“F Sharp” (written by Jonathan Lisko, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson)
- yellow jackets“Pilot” (written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson)
Letter, Comedy
- abbot elementary • Pilot (written by Quinta Brunson)
- barry, “710N” (written by Daffy Boudreau)
- barry, “Starting Now” (written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader)
- Khaki, “The One, The Only” (written by Lucia Agnello, Paul W. Downes and Jen Statsky)
- Only murders in the building “True Crime” (written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman)
- Ted Lasso“No Weddings or Funerals” (written by Jane Becker)
- What are we doing in the shadows“Casino” (written by Sarah Naftalis)
- What are we doing in the shadows“The Wellness Center” (written by Stephanie Robinson)
Letter, limited series or movie
- drowsiness“People vs. Purdue Pharma” (written by Danny Strong)
- screening“I’m in a Hurry” (written by Elizabeth Meriwether)
- Impeachment: American Crime Story (written by Sarah Burgess)
- maid“Snaps” (written by Molly Smith Metzler)
- Station ElevenThe Unbreakable Circle (written by Patrick Somerville)
- White Lotus (written by Mike White)
Writing, Variety Special
- Ali Wong: Don Wong (written by Ali Wong)
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Points His Fingers to the World – Hungary for Democracy (written by Ian Berger, Devin Dellicanti, Jennifer Flantz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang and Scott Sherman)
- Jerrod Carmichael: Rotaniel (written by Jerrod Carmichael)
- Nicole Bayer: bbw (big handsome weirdo) (written by Nicole Bayer)
- Norm MacDonald: Nothing special (written by Norm MacDonald)