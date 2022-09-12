Primetime Emmys 2022: full list of nominees

type here...
The Emmy statue at the Los Angeles Television Academy at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP


The Emmy statue at the Los Angeles Television Academy at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Here is the full list of nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. This list will be updated with winners throughout the ceremony.

Best Drama

  • Better call Saul (AMS)
  • Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)
  • Ozark (Netflix)
  • Severance (Apple TV+)
  • squid game (Netflix)
  • very strange things (Netflix)
  • succession (HBO/HBO Max)
  • yellow jackets (Show time)

Best Comedy

  • abbot elementary (ABC)
  • Barry (HBO/HBO Max)
  • Curb Enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max)
  • Khaki (HBO/HBO Max)
  • The Amazing Mrs Maisel (Main video)
  • Only murders in the building (Hulu)
  • Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
  • What are we doing in the shadows (FX)

Best Limited Series

  • drowsiness (Hulu)
  • dropout (Hulu)
  • Inventing Anna (Netflix)
  • Pam and Tommy (Hulu)
  • White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Best Variety Talk Series

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/HBO Max)
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBK)
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Variety Sketch Series

  • Black lady sketch show (HBO/HBO Max)
  • Saturday night life (NBK)

Best Competition Program

  • Amazing Race (CBS)
  • Beware Lizzo Big Grrrls (Main video)
  • Nailed it! (Netflix)
  • RuPaul’s drag racing (BX1)
  • best boss (Bravo)
  • Voice (NBK)

Lead Actor, Drama

  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • brian cox, succession
  • lee jeong jae, squid game
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Severance
  • Jeremy Strong, succession

Lead Actor, Comedy

  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Nicholas Hoult, Big
  • Steve Martin Only murders in the building
  • Martin Short, Only murders in the building
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

  • Colin Firth Stairs
  • Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Oscar Isaac, Scenes from the wedding
  • Michael Keaton, drowsiness
  • Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
  • Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Lead Actress, Drama

  • Jody Comer, Killing Eve
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Melanie Lynskey, yellow jackets
  • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
  • Reese Witherspoon, morning show
  • zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actress, Comedy

  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Amazing Mrs Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, abbot elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco, Stewardess
  • El Fanning, Excellent
  • Issa Ray, Unreliable
  • Jean Smart, Khaki

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Toni Collette Stairs
  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
  • lily james, Pam and Tommy
  • Sarah Paulson Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Margaret Qualley maid
  • Amanda Seyfried, screening

Supporting actor, drama

  • Nicholas Brown, succession
  • Billy Crudup, morning show
  • Kieran Culkin, succession
  • Park Hae Soo squid game
  • Matthew Macfadyen, succession
  • John Turturro, Severance
  • Christopher Walken, Severance
  • Oh Yeon-soo, squid game

Supporting actor, comedy

  • Anthony Carrigan, Barry
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • Tohib Jimo, Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
  • Tony Shalhoub, The Amazing Mrs Maisel
  • Tyler James Williams, abbot elementary
  • Henry Winkler, Barry
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday night life

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

  • Murray Bartlett, White Lotus
  • Jake Lacy, White Lotus
  • Will Poulter, drowsiness
  • Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
  • Peter Sarsgaard, drowsiness
  • Michael Stuhlbarg, drowsiness
  • Steve Zahn White Lotus

Supporting Actress, Drama

  • Patricia Arquette, Severance
  • Julia Garner, Ozark
  • jung ho young, squid game
  • Christina Ricci, yellow jackets
  • Rhea Seehorn, Better call Saul
  • J. Smith-Cameron, succession
  • sarah snook, succession
  • Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Supporting Actress, Comedy

  • Alex Borstein, The Amazing Mrs Maisel
  • Hanna Einbinder, Khaki
  • janelle james, abbot elementary
  • Kate Mackinnon, Saturday night life
  • Sarah Niles Ted Lasso
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, abbot elementary
  • Temple of Juno Ted Lasso
  • Hanna Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

  • Connie Britton, White Lotus
  • Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
  • Alexandria Daddario, White Lotus
  • Caitlin Dever, drowsiness
  • Natasha Rothwell, White Lotus
  • Sydney Sweeney, White Lotus
  • Mayor Winningham, drowsiness

Directing, Drama

  • OzarkThe Hard Way (Director Jason Bateman)
  • SeveranceWe Are (directed by Ben Stiller)
  • squid game“Red Light, Green Light” (Director Hwang Dong Hyuk)
  • successionAll the Bells Are Calling (Directed by Mark Mylod)
  • succession“Destruction” (directed by Cathy Yan)
  • succession“Too Many Birthdays” (Director Lauren Scafaria)
  • yellow jackets“Pilot” (directed by Karin Kusama)

Directing, Comedy

  • AtlantaNew Jazz Directed by Hiro Murai
  • Barry710N Directed by Bill Hader
  • Khaki“There Will Be Blood” Directed by Lucia Agnello
  • The Miss Pat ShowGroundhog Day, Daddy (Directed by Mary Lou Belli)
  • Only murders in the building“Boy from 6B” (Directed by Sherienne Davis)
  • Only murders in the buildingTrue Crime Directed by Jamie Babbitt
  • Ted Lasso“No Weddings or Funerals” (Director M. J. Delaney)

Directing, limited series or film

  • drowsinessPeople vs. Purdue Pharma (Directed by Danny Strong)
  • dropoutGreen Juice Directed by Michael Showalter
  • dropoutIron Sisters (directed by Francesca Gregorini)
  • maidBlue Sky (Directed by John Wells)
  • Station ElevenWheel of Fire Directed by Hiro Murai
  • White Lotus (Director Mike White)

Letter, Drama

  • Better call Saul“Plan and Execution” (written by Thomas Schnauz)
  • ozark, The Hard Way (written by Chris Mundy)
  • Severance“We Are” (written by Dan Erickson)
  • squid game“One Happy Day” (written by Hwang Dong Hyuk)
  • succession“All the Bells Speak” (written by Jesse Armstrong)
  • yellow jackets“F Sharp” (written by Jonathan Lisko, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson)
  • yellow jackets“Pilot” (written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson)

Letter, Comedy

  • abbot elementary • Pilot (written by Quinta Brunson)
  • barry, “710N” (written by Daffy Boudreau)
  • barry, “Starting Now” (written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader)
  • Khaki, “The One, The Only” (written by Lucia Agnello, Paul W. Downes and Jen Statsky)
  • Only murders in the building “True Crime” (written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman)
  • Ted Lasso“No Weddings or Funerals” (written by Jane Becker)
  • What are we doing in the shadows“Casino” (written by Sarah Naftalis)
  • What are we doing in the shadows“The Wellness Center” (written by Stephanie Robinson)

Letter, limited series or movie

  • drowsiness“People vs. Purdue Pharma” (written by Danny Strong)
  • screening“I’m in a Hurry” (written by Elizabeth Meriwether)
  • Impeachment: American Crime Story (written by Sarah Burgess)
  • maid“Snaps” (written by Molly Smith Metzler)
  • Station ElevenThe Unbreakable Circle (written by Patrick Somerville)
  • White Lotus (written by Mike White)

Writing, Variety Special

  • Ali Wong: Don Wong (written by Ali Wong)
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Points His Fingers to the World – Hungary for Democracy (written by Ian Berger, Devin Dellicanti, Jennifer Flantz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang and Scott Sherman)
  • Jerrod Carmichael: Rotaniel (written by Jerrod Carmichael)
  • Nicole Bayer: bbw (big handsome weirdo) (written by Nicole Bayer)
  • Norm MacDonald: Nothing special (written by Norm MacDonald)

