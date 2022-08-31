Prime Minister Trudeau may face subpoena to testify at boarding school damages trial

Court records show Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could face subpoena to testify as a witness during a trial due to begin this month over a class action lawsuit for cultural damage caused by boarding schools.

Lawyers representing 325 Indigenous peoples — more than half of all recognized Indigenous peoples in the country — are seeking subpoenas for Trudeau and Crown and Indigenous Affairs Minister Mark Miller to testify via Zoom and answer questions about the sincerity of statements related to boarding school. they have done in the past.

These include Trudeau’s and Miller’s claims that Canada’s boarding school policy was “assimilation”.

“There seems to be a contradiction between what the prime minister has said publicly and the position Canada is taking in court,” Shishal Nation Cone said. Celina August.

“We and the courts need to know what Canada’s real position is.”

Shíshálh Nation and Tk’emlups te’ Secwepemc initiated a lawsuit ten years ago.

Canadian judge to oppose subpoenas

The subpoena is expected to be filed by the end of the week, said John Phillips of Toronto-based Waddell-Phillips, one of three firms involved in the case.

A Canadian judge indicated in a letter filed with the Federal Court that he plans to object to the subpoenas.

“It is Canada’s position that such subpoenas cannot be granted without authorization and that such authorization should not be granted in the circumstances,” said the letter, signed by Lorne Lachance, a senior adviser to Justice Canada.

However, in an emailed statement, Miller’s office said no instructions had been given to the Canadian judge “about how Canada would respond to the issuance of subpoenas.”

The statement said the federal government is “committed to justice and healing” for “the trauma of boarding schools,” which it said were “shameful.”

The Prime Minister’s office cited a statement from Miller’s office.

Top notch action of its kind

The trial is due to begin in Vancouver Federal Court on September 12 and will run until November. The first stage of the process will revolve around the case for establishing Canadian liability, while the second stage will focus on reparations.

This is the first boarding school-related lawsuit seeking damages from the federal government for the impact that boarding schools have had on Indigenous peoples in general.

The lawsuit says Canada has benefited from the impact of boarding schools that have split communities, destroyed culture, suppressed languages, and weakened the power of indigenous peoples over “their traditional lands and resources.”

Crown and Indigenous Affairs Minister Mark Miller said the Canadian judge was not given any instructions on how to respond to subpoenas. (Darryl Dyke/Canadian Press)

All previous lawsuits related to the boarding school have focused on compensation for harm and abuse caused to individuals.

The damages claim was originally part of a broader lawsuit filed in 2012 by the Tk’emlups te’ Secwepemc and shíshálh Nation tribes in British Columbia, as well as boarding school survivors known as day students who were forced to attend Kamloops Indian School and Sechelt Indian. residential school.

The class action lawsuit, approved in 2015, was split into two lawsuits in August 2020 – one for day fellows and one for Indigenous people seeking damages. In June 2021, the federal government announced a settlement with day fellows.

WATCH | Settlement reached on boarding school “day students” lawsuit:

Settlement reached in boarding school survivors class action lawsuit Duration 2:08 The government today announced a reconciliation with thousands of former “day students” of boarding schools. Look at their long fight for compensation and other lawsuits that are still ongoing.

“Canada must bear the burden”

Phillips said Trudeau and Miller should testify because Justice Canada lawyers refused to confirm or deny whether their claims about the boarding school’s influence were true.

“These statements by Trudeau and Miller directly address the issue of liability,” Phillips said.

“They say that Canada had a policy, they say that Canada’s policy has hurt individuals, collectives and communities…and Canada must bear the burden.”

For example, on June 25, 2021, Trudeau stated that Canada’s boarding school policy “has taken children out of their homes, out of their communities, out of their culture and their language, and forced them into assimilation.”

On January 27, 2021, Miller stated that the boarding schools are aimed at “assimilation” and are “layered with religious zeal … to convert people who still have a vibrant culture – cut off from them in some cases.”

In court filings, the federal government denied the existence of a “one-stop boarding school policy” and stated that any impact on culture and languages ​​”was not the result of any illegal action or omission by Canada or its employees or agents in relation to the operation of boarding schools.”

August says her nation lives under the direct influence of the actions of the federal government every day. She said that the last of her people who were fluent in shashishalhem had died and all they had left were records, a legacy that went straight back to boarding schools.

“It will take seven generations to restore all this. That’s how long it took to take it away from us,” she said.

“I don’t know what needs to be done to make us whole and perfect. I just know it’s going to take a long, long time.”