Prime Minister Trudeau and his family on holiday in Costa Rica

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Costa Rica for a two-week holiday with his family.

The Prime Minister’s Office says the family is returning to the same place they stayed for the Christmas holidays in 2019 and that they are paying for their own accommodation.

The Prime Minister must fly on a Royal Canadian Air Force plane for security reasons – even for personal travel – and the family’s flights on their last trip to and from Costa Rica cost the government an estimated $57,000, not counting the additional thousands spent on stay of flight crews in San Jose.

The PMO also says it has consulted with the federal ethics commissioner’s office about the upcoming holiday.

In 2017, Trudeau was found to have violated conflict of interest rules related to a 2016 vacation he took on the Aga Khan’s private island in the Bahamas.

The PMO says Trudeau will receive regular briefings while he is away.