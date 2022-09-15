Prime Minister and Governor General to join Indigenous leaders at Queen’s funeral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon will join a number of their predecessors and Indigenous leaders as part of the Canadian delegation that will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth in London.

The delegation will include former Prime Ministers Stephen Harper, Paul Martin, Jean Chrétien and Kim Campbell, as well as former Governors General Michel Jean and David Johnston.

Missing from the delegation are former Governors General Ed Schreier, Adrienne Clarkson and Julie Pyatt. Former prime ministers Brian Mulroney and Joe Clark decided to attend the ceremony in Ottawa, sources told the CBC.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said the delegation was chosen based on past practice.

“There is a long tradition and the protocol is pretty clear,” he said.

Also joining the delegation are Indigenous Assembly National Leader RoseAnne Archibald, Tapiriit Kanatami Inuit President Nathan Obed, and Métis National Council President Cassidy Caron.

More than a dozen regiments of the Canadian Forces will travel to London to take part in the ceremony, along with other members of the armed forces from across the Commonwealth.

Four members of the RCMP musical procession will appear at the funeral procession in London. They will ride horses borrowed from the stables at Buckingham Palace.

Cross of Valor recipient Leslie Arthur Palmer and members of the Order of Canada Mark Tewkesbury, Gregory Charles and Sandra Oh will attend the service as part of the national award procession.

Up to a million Britons and visitors from around the world are expected to line up at Westminster Hall this week to say goodbye to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Ceremony in Ottawa

Back in Ottawa, many MPs and dignitaries who did not attend the funeral in London will take part in a commemorative ceremony at Christ Church Cathedral.

This ceremony starts at 11:00 am but will not start until after the ceremony in London.

Shortly before, at 10:10 a.m., events will begin in Ottawa with a parade featuring members of the Canadian Forces. They will leave Cartier Square Drill Hall behind City Hall, accompanied by the Canadian Forces Central Band.

The parade will pass by the war memorial and in front of the Houses of Parliament, where 96 volleys will be fired into the air – one for each year of the Queen’s life.

