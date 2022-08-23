Primaries: Nadler, Maloney face off in New York; Dems fight to run against DeSantis

WASHINGTON — Voters in Florida and New York head to the polls Tuesday to decide primary races in which at least one leading Democratic House member will lose his seat.

Oklahoma voters will also vote in a runoff primary election. One of the biggest races will decide which candidate is GOP Sen. Jim will finish Inhofe’s term.

In New York, Democratic Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney are in a tight primary race for New York’s 12th Congressional District after a state court combined their two congressional districts.

and Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the party’s House campaign chief, is running against progressive challenger Alessandra Biaggi for New York’s 17th Congressional District.

Democrats in Florida will decide which candidate will run against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. They will also pick up a challenger to Republican Sen. Marco Rubio on Tuesday night, with Rep. Val Demings is the likely favorite to prevail.

When does voting close?

Voting in New York will close at 9 p.m. ET. In Florida, polls close at 7 p.m.

Oklahoma polls close at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET).

Florida Election Laws:Looking ahead to 2024, Florida’s new laws for primaries could make it harder to vote

An Oklahoma candidate once said gay people deserved to die

OKLAHOMA CITY – Republican Scott Esk, 56, who faces Gloria Bannister in Oklahoma House District 87, recently made headlines for old Facebook comments in which he wrote that gay people “deserve to die” and that “we’d be totally in the right.” .” to stone them.

He defended the comments he made in 2013, which surfaced when he unsuccessfully contested a separate House seat in 2014.

When contacted this week, Esk complained about a 2014 article about him in The Oklahoman that he called a “hit piece,” though he did not elaborate on the story’s content. Esk declined an interview about his campaign and directed The Oklahoman to a video he posted on his YouTube page.

– Carmen Foreman, The Oklahoman

Get politics news right in your inbox.Subscribe here to receive OnPolitics.

Referendum on NY Democratic Primary Rejection Strategy

Rap. Sen. Patrick Maloney is facing a serious primary challenge Tuesday from a progressive-leaning state lawmaker who is calling for his role as head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

The DCCC, which is trying to defend its House majority this fall, has criticized multiple Democrats for buying attack ads in the Michigan Republican primary this year. The ads spotlighted a contender who rejected the results of the 2020 election.

Maloney’s opponent, state Sen. Alessandra Biagi has called the strategy out of touch for that and other reasons.

“Just weeks ago Sen. Patrick Maloney solicited DCCC donations to save Roe — and then used the money to deny an anti-choice election in Michigan,” Biagi said in an August 16 tweet.

“Voters are tired of DC politicians asking for donations and lying about where the money will go.”

For the part, Maloney defended the game plan on ‘Meet the Press’ this past Sunday, saying how “it’s his job to win the election” for the party and give a “weak candidate” a chance to Democrats in the Michigan GOP primary. Choose a seat this fall.

– Phillip M. Bailey

Who is Biagi?:Alessandra Biaggi is seeking to win NY’s 17th District seat and has the support of the AOC. who is she

Who is Maloney?:NY Democratic Rep. Who is Sean Patrick Maloney? He has the support of Bill Clinton, Pelosi

Florida’s strict new election laws

The first such federal election under the new law was designed to “target black voters,” as the judge said Floridians will cast their primary ballots on Tuesday under the new voting restrictions.

Voting rights advocates say the new rules make it easier to request and turn in absentee ballots and to register voters, as well as challenge them once a vote has been cast. But supporters say new rules are needed to combat voter fraud.

The primaries will not only serve as a preview of the presidential election in 2024, but will test ideas about who should be able to vote and how easily in what has become one of the nation’s most electorally important states.

For more on electoral changes and their implications, read here.