Pride in the Canadian Forces has faded over the past year: report

Canadians think highly of their military, but recent sexual harassment scandals in the Canadian Forces (CAF) have damaged their reputation, according to a new report commissioned by the Department of National Defense.

Report prepared by Earnscliffe Strategy Groupincludes results from an online and telephone survey conducted in 2021 and a series of online focus group discussions conducted in 2022. It showed that participants’ opinions of the military are now less positive than reported in previous studies, and Canadians are increasingly concerned about sexism and racism in the ranks.

“Canadians’ impressions of CAF are mostly either positive or neutral. Very few of those interviewed have a negative impression… However, the tracking data shows some erosion of overall impressions of CAF, as well as impressions of the people who serve, and the level of pride of Canadians in CAF,” the report says.

The number of participants who said they had a “very positive” view of military personnel fell to 35% in 2021, compared to 43% in the 2020 study and 57% in the 2018 survey.

Survey participants were asked to rate how proud they are of the Canadian Armed Forces on a scale of one to five, with five being the most proud. Only 18% gave a rating of five, well below the 28% registered in 2020.

But 65% said their overall impression of CAF was positive, with only 11% negative.

The survey included 1,501 Canadians aged 18 and over, of whom 525 completed by phone and 976 online. The online focus groups consisted of 10 groups of 10 people each.

Since early 2021, the military has been rocked by multiple allegations of sexual harassment among senior officers. Jonathan Vance, a retired general who was Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) from 2015 to 2021, pleaded guilty to a single charge of obstruction of justice in March 2022 in connection with an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

Vance’s successor, Adm. Art McDonald, lost his CDS job in February 2021 after facing allegations of sexual harassment. The federal government replaced him with the current high-ranking soldier, General Wayne Eyre. The military police did not charge McDonald’s.

Just a few months later, Major General. Dani Fortin, then head of Canada’s Public Health Agency for COVID-19 vaccine procurement and logistics, resigned amid a military investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. Fortin was later charged by Quebec prosecutors with one count of sexual assault related to an incident said to have occurred while he was a cadet. Fortin will appear in court in September.

Former Chief of the Defense Staff Jonathan Vance (left), his successor as Chief of the Defense Staff, Admiral Art McDonald (center), and a major general. All Dani Fortin have faced allegations of sexual harassment. (SHS)

The vast majority of survey participants – 81% – said they paid at least some attention to news reports about alleged sexual harassment in the Canadian army.

Only 56% of those surveyed agreed with the statement that military service is just as good a career choice for women as it is for men, compared to 70% in the 2020 survey. Just over a third (36%) said the military work environment is respectful of women, up from 50% in 2020.

Just 46 percent said racist and hateful views are unacceptable at CAF, up from 61 percent in 2020.

Some study focus group participants said the allegations of sexual harassment left them with a more negative impression of the military.

“I would say [sexual misconduct]unfortunately cast a shadow,” said one of the participants.

“I mean, obviously some make it look like many. But I would say that this is something that sometimes overshadows in terms of… who is in charge of the armed forces? And how… is this fair for women?”

Government insists military is making progress

In a statement sent to CBC News, a Department of National Defense (DND) spokesman said making the military a safe and inclusive workplace is the department’s top priority.

The statement points to DND’s reaction to former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbor’s report on sexual harassment in the military, which said the department has begun implementing 17 of the 48 recommendations in the Arbor report and is seeking ways to implement the rest.

WATCH: Can the military change how they view sexual harassment?

Can the military change attitudes towards sexual harassment? WARNING: This video contains embarrassing details. Former Supreme Court Justices Louise Arbor and Katherine Bergeron, who were sexually harassed while serving in the military, are debating whether the Canadian Forces can change how they treat women, especially those who are sexually harassed.

“We understand that achieving measurable, positive and sustainable cultural change is critical to supporting the members of the Defense Team and restoring public confidence in our ability to provide defense and safety for Canadians,” the statement said.

“We are moving quickly to achieve sustainable and cross cultural change. Our ongoing efforts will be focused on addressing and preventing all forms of systemic disruption and supporting those affected.”

One of the recommendations of the DND is to transfer jurisdiction over military sexual harassment cases to civilian law enforcement agencies.

Earlier this year, General Eyre said CAF was on the cusp of “rapid change”, including cultural change. The military has also recently changed dress and grooming rules to promote diversity.

Sam Samplonius is the co-founder and co-chairman of It’s Not Just 20K, an advocacy group for people affected by war sexual trauma. She said she could understand why the reputation of the military had suffered.

“I understand that as someone reading these stories, I would believe that in the military it’s just everything for everyone and that no one is safe,” she said.

But Samplonius, who served as a reserve officer in the CAF, said Canadians should not let the dark headlines make them cynical about the positive cultural changes taking place in the military.

“I think if Canadians are really, really concerned about their military, I think they need to do some research first and see what is actually being done to address the issues,” she said.