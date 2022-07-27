Prices for medical insurance for treatment are now available, but finding them is an ordeal.

Enlarge this image toggle signature DNY59/Getty Images

DNY59/Getty Images

Data masters with powerful computers are delighted. Ordinary consumers, not so much.

This is the reaction of a two-week data dump of enormous proportions. Health insurers publish their agreed-upon rates for virtually every type of health care they cover across all providers.

But there is so much data coming in from insurers—tens of thousands of colossal digital files from a single insurer are not uncommon—that it can take weeks before data firms put it into a usable form for the intended purposes: employers, researchers, and even patients. .

This story was created in collaboration with Kaiser Health News.

“The data is there, it’s just not available to mere mortals,” he said. Sabrina CorlettFellow, Center for Health Insurance Reform, Georgetown University.

According to her, insurers comply with federal rules aimed at price transparency, which came into force on July 1. In reality, however, consumer use of the data may have to wait until private firms synthesize it—or additional federal requirements come into effect next year to make it easier for consumers to use pricing information to buy routine care.

So why post prices? The theory is that making public this set of prices, which are likely to vary greatly for the same aid, will help reduce future costs through competition or better price negotiations, though none of this is a guarantee.

Hospitals came under a similar directive last year, which stems from the Affordable Care Act, to publish what they have agreed to accept from insurers and the amounts they charge patients with out-of-pocket payments. However, many dragged his feet, stating that the rule is costly and time consuming. Their trade association, the American Hospital Association, sued unsuccessfully to stop him. Many hospitals simply never complied, and the federal government’s response was weak.

While government regulators have sent over 350 warning letters to hospitals and increased potential civil fines from $300 a day to $5,500, so far only two hospitals have been fined.

The requirements for insurers are broader than those for hospitals, although they do not include cash prices. It includes contractual rates paid not only to hospitals, but also to surgical centers, imaging services, laboratories and even doctors. Also included are amounts billed and paid for offline service.

Penalties for non-publication can be higher than the fines hospitals face – $100 a day per violation per affected participant, which adds up quickly for medium or large insurance companies or self-insured employers.

“We are seeing high compliance rates due to high fines,” said Jeff Leibachpartner at the consulting firm Guidehouse.

Difficult to access information

The data is hosted on public websites, but accessing it can be difficult, mainly because of the size, but also because each insurer approaches it differently. A little, like signa, require potential viewers to cut and paste a very long URL into a browser to get a table of contents of price files. Others, including UnitedHealthcarecreated websites that directly list the table of contents.

However, even the table of contents is huge. The UnitedHealthcare webpage warns that the page may take “up to 5 minutes” to load. When this happens, over 45,000 entries appear, each listed by year and plan or employer name for work-based policy.

For consumers, accessing any single plan will be a challenge. At the moment, it’s also difficult for employers who want to use the information to determine how well their insurers are negotiating compared to others.

According to the Employers, “it really needs someone to download and import the data,” which is in a format that can be read by computers but not searchable. Randa DeatonVP of Customer Experience at Buyr Business Group on Health, which represents major employers.

After a first glance, she saw a wide spread in costs.

“In one plan, I could see negotiated rates ranging from $10,000 to $1 million for the same service,” Deaton said.

Vaccinations – Health News 6 tips to help you choose the right health insurance plan

But the big picture won’t be clear until more data is cleared: “The question is what story this data will tell us.” she said. “I don’t think we have an answer.”

Congressional and administration lawmakers expected that insurers’ data would be huge and that private firms and researchers would step in to conduct in-depth analysis and production of the data.

One of these firms Turquoise Healthwho was “thrilled by the amount of data,” said Markus Dorstel, vice president of operations.

The company, one of those looking to commercialize data, had uploaded more than 700,000 unique files or about half a petabyte. For context 1 petabyte equivalent out of 500 billion pages of standard printed text. It is expected, Dorstel added, that the total download size will be between 1 and 3 petabytes.

Turquoise hopes to soon share the ordered data with its paying customers and offer it free to regular consumers sometime later on its website, which already lists affordable hospital rates.

What can you do now

What is possible right now?

Let’s say patients know they need a certain test or procedure. Can they browse insurance company data publications on the Internet to select the most cost-effective treatment site that can be useful for those who have not yet paid their annual deductible and are willing to pay some or all of the costs?

“Perhaps a person with a laptop could look through one of the files for one plan,” Dorstel said, but it would be difficult for consumers to compare insurers — or even all the plans offered by one insurer.

Vaccinations – Health News How much health insurance companies pay for almost everything that is about to go public

Consider, for example, what it takes to try and find a bargain price for a particular type of brain scan, an MRI, from a particular insurance company.

The first obstacle: finding the right file. Google “coverage transparency” or “machine-readable files” for the name of the insurance company and the results. Self-insured employers must also release the data.

Next step: find the exact plan, often from a table of contents that can include tens of thousands of names because insurance companies offer so many types of insurance products or have many employer clients that must also be listed.

What follows is the download and deciphering of the code confusion to pinpoint the code that describes a particular service. It is useful to have a service code that the patient may not know.

As of January 1, another rule comes into effect that could give consumers some relief.

It includes apps and other tools that some insurers already provide to policyholders so they can estimate costs in preparation for a visit, test, or procedure.

The new rule expands the information available and requires insurers that do not offer such tools to have them ready by that date. Insurers should make available online or on paper, if required, the cost of a patient for list of 500 selected by the governmentthe usual “purchasable services” including knee replacements, mammograms, multiple x-rays, and, yes, MRIs.

Next year – 2024 – insurers must provide consumers with a cost-sharing amount for all services, not just those initial 500.

Benefits explained plus price comparison

Another layer of regulation comes with the No Surprises Act, which went into effect this year. Its main goal is to reduce the number of insured patients who receive higher-than-expected treatment bills from out-of-network providers. Part of the law requires providers, including hospitals, to provide a prior “good faith estimate” of non-emergency care when requested. Currently, this part of the law only applies to patients who are uninsured or use cash to pay for their treatment, and it is not clear when it will work for insured patients using insurance coverage.

Vaccinations – Health News They thought they bought the Obamacare plans. What they got was no insurance

When that happens, insurers will have to provide cost information to policyholders before they receive assistance, in a format described as an Advance Explanation of Benefits — or EOB. This will include how much the provider will charge, how much the insurance company will pay, and how much the patient will owe, including any outstanding deductibles.

In theory, that means there could be both a preliminary EOB and a price comparison tool that a consumer can use before deciding where or who to get a service from, Georgetown-based Corlett said.

However, Corlett says she remains skeptical that, given all the complexities, “these tools will be available in a usable format in real life to real people anywhere close to the intended timeline.”

KN (Kaiser Health News) is a national news outlet that produces in-depth journalism on health issues. It is an editorial independent operating program KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation).