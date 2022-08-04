‘Prey’ sends the ‘Predator’ franchise back in time to find cheap thrills on Hulu

(CNN) For those who remember the original “Predator,” the ethos of the alien hunter — requiring only weapons and force to play the game — lends itself to strength when trying to fight. Even so, “Beloved” is an odd representation of a refreshing addition to the franchise, which can’t help but feel like a serious inconsistency.

Landing directly on Hulu (a choice that speaks to the film’s perceived theatrical potential), this latest entry in a series that hasn’t been particularly memorable since the first film proved short-boned by the genre’s standards, leaves the hulking killer in the Comanche. region 300 years ago, where its trophies initially included abundant endemic fauna.

The thrills don’t exactly feel cheap, but the whole thing feels a little cheap, as if this is the pilot for a “Tales of the Predator” anthology series charting the periodic visits of history.

“Long ago, it is said, a demon came here,” the film says early on, before introducing Naru (Amber Midthunder), a young female warrior who wants to be taken seriously as a hunter because she says, “You all think I can.” No.”

Naru soon goes through many lifetimes, realizing that the alien (played by 6’9″ former basketball player Dan Deligro) is not an animal, but something else, as well as learning his strengths, weaknesses, and strange game. He plays in terms of who and what he chooses to kill. .

