‘Prey’ sends the ‘Predator’ franchise back in time to find cheap thrills on Hulu

(CNN)For those who remember the original “Predator,” the ethos of the alien hunter — requiring only weapons and force to play the game — lends itself to strength when trying to fight. Even so, “Beloved” is an odd representation of a refreshing addition to the franchise, which can’t help but feel like a serious inconsistency.
Landing directly on Hulu (a choice that speaks to the film’s perceived theatrical potential), this latest entry in a series that hasn’t been particularly memorable since the first film proved short-boned by the genre’s standards, leaves the hulking killer in the Comanche. region 300 years ago, where its trophies initially included abundant endemic fauna.
The thrills don’t exactly feel cheap, but the whole thing feels a little cheap, as if this is the pilot for a “Tales of the Predator” anthology series charting the periodic visits of history.
“Long ago, it is said, a demon came here,” the film says early on, before introducing Naru (Amber Midthunder), a young female warrior who wants to be taken seriously as a hunter because she says, “You all think I can.” No.”
Naru soon goes through many lifetimes, realizing that the alien (played by 6’9″ former basketball player Dan Deligro) is not an animal, but something else, as well as learning his strengths, weaknesses, and strange game. He plays in terms of who and what he chooses to kill. .
When it comes to fighting predators, the brain tends to be brown. Nevertheless, the conflict, using spears and (thanks to the French merchants) the occasional musket, seemed to be a bigger undertaking than Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch had done in the Mano-a-Alien fight 35 years before, and it had the advantage of explosives. Able to erect a tree trunk.
The past has a history of presenting science-fiction stories — the 2011 film “Cowboys and Aliens” comes to mind — and basing the story around Native-Americans provides a window into that culture. However, those factors must be handled very lightly.
Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (“10 Cloverfield Lane”), the novelty of the “Preys” background thus wears off too quickly, and even at 90-some-odd minutes, the film fosters a sense of impatience with what Naru can create. To level the playing field. Until that climactic showdown, Midthunder is the best thing, including his recent roles “The Ice Road” And The CW’s “Roswell, New Mexico,” took full advantage of this physically demanding star vehicle.
“Prey” works great in the context of an old-school B horror movie, unleashing monsters in a (very) remote locale, where almost no one can hear you scream.
Thematically, it’s an interesting addition to the franchise It comes back every few years Need it or not. This straight-to-streaming sample isn’t bad compared to its recent predecessors, but it feels worth adding to the “watch” list for those truly committed to collecting them all.
“Prey” premieres Aug. 5 on Hulu. It is rated R.