CANADA

Previously violent Niagara police officer charged in alleged road rage incident

Fast. According to the Halton Regional Police Service, Nathan Parker was arrested and charged this week with less than $5,000 in mischief and assault following a “suspected road rage incident” in July. (Facebook)

This week, a Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) constable with a history of allegations and disciplinary hearings was charged with assault and mischief less than $5,000 in an incident that shattered another driver’s car window.

Fast. Nathan Parker was suspended from his job after being arrested on Wednesday. The “alleged road rage incident” in St. Catharines occurred on July 21, according to the Halton Regional Police Service.

Halton Police were called in by the NRPS to investigate after the NRPS determined the suspect was an off-duty officer in their own forces.

Niagara police confirmed to CBC Hamilton on Friday that the defendant is the same officer who was charged with assaulting a superior officer in November 2018, in which Parker was shot multiple times. In December, an Ontario court upheld charges against Parker for what was called a rare blue-on-blue shooting, which was also notable in that the officer who fired was charged.

In an incident on July 21, 2022, Parker, 56, is accused of getting out of his car and breaking another car’s window, causing damage and prompting another driver to call 911.

Parker was suspended with pay from the NRPS. He is scheduled for a court hearing on October 25.

Previous allegations against Parker

CBC Fifth power had previously investigated Parker, in particular his alleged connection to another 2013 St. Catharines road rage incident in which he was alleged to have dragged a man out of his car by his hair and ears.

During Parker’s career, complaints from members of the public that he was unnecessarily abusive towards them resulted in four disciplinary hearings. Three hearings resulted in convictions under the Police Services Act.

During the disciplinary hearing, the officers talked about his rehabilitation options and allowed him to keep his job. He was also sent to anger management training twice.

  • video

    police police

Det.-serg. Shane Donovan, featured in a 2021 court sketch, testified in a 2018 case that ended with assault charges against Parker dropped. (Lauren Foster-MacLeod)
  • Persecution of Niagara constable dropped, colleague who shot him may have lied in his testimony
  • Niagara sergeant told SIU fellow officer he shot was ‘hooligan’ with ‘violent past’, court hears

In the “blue on blue” incident on November 29, 2018, Det.-Serge. Shane Donovan fired 10 shots at Parker after two men got into a fight while reacting to a car accident in Pelham, Ontario.

Donovan was initially indicted (including attempted murder) by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), a civilian law enforcement agency that investigates circumstances involving police and civilians that led to serious injury, death, or allegations of sexual assault.

All charges against Donovan were dropped by the Crown. Parker was charged with resisting arrest, assaulting a superior officer, and assault with a weapon.

At a trial late last year, Donovan said he drew his gun after Parker pushed him, landed “haymaker” blows, and pointed his baton at Donovan. Donovan said he started shooting when Parker reached for his gun and kept firing until Parker fell.

In late December 2021, the charges against Parker were dropped in light of a provincial police forensic examination that found that Donovan may have lied when testifying about access to evidence.

On Friday, in regards to the charges brought against Parker this week, CBC Hamilton called and emailed his attorney, who represented him in a 2021 trial involving another officer, but has yet to receive a response as of press time.

