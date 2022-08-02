Preview #13 Can Man City’s new striker deliver results?

The predicted position of the Guardian authors 1st (NB: this is not necessarily Will Unwin’s prediction, but an average of our authors’ advice)

Winning the Champions League is City’s focus, though anything less than first place domestically would be a disappointment for a team looking to set higher standards every season.

Pep Guardiola shook things up a bit and acquired something of a traditional No. 9 in Erling Haaland. He is the man who can make a difference in these tight European fixtures and gives City the opportunity they have been missing since Sergio Aguero was at his best. Winning trophies is what City are doing now and doing it in style is the only way.

Despite the comings and goings, Kevin De Bruyne will still be the center of everything in the squad and his performances will be critical to City’s chances in all four competitions. The Belgian led City to the Premier League title last season and this time he is hoping for more support from his teammates.

The evolution and improvement of Liverpool will keep City on their toes and ensure at least two horses race for the title. City are up to the challenge and there is no doubt that they will rest on their laurels, they will hope to do better than last season and they have the tools to do so. When you’re used to dominating, there’s no giving up, and adding a few new faces should revive the team at the top of their sport.

Manager

Little can be said about Guardiola. He will demand perfection, and anything less will infuriate him. After the departure of assistant Juanma Lillo to the Qatari club Al-Sadd, a personnel reshuffle was required. Former West Brom midfielder Enzo Maresca has left his position as Parma manager to return to City as a replacement for the Spaniard after previously serving as the club’s under-23 head coach. This should bring some new ideas and another voice in the dressing room to freshen things up. Guardiola is starting his seventh season at Etihad, more than many expected when he took over in 2016, and will be desperate to add his fifth Premier League title. He let Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus leave, but he hopes their replacements can outdo them.

Manchester City newcomer Calvin Phillips and John Stones in pre-season training with Pep Guardiola watching. Photograph: Tom Flaters/Manchester City/Getty Images

transfer coup

City’s tiny flaws in recent seasons have been obvious to everyone: they lacked a clinical striker. The club thought they would miss Haaland’s move to Real Madrid in the middle of last season, so they would be very happy to see him at the Etihad. He has suffered a number of injuries lately, but when he takes the field, rarely does a game go by without him scoring. The Norwegian is only 22 years old but has a lot of experience in the Champions League and Bundesliga, so City will be confident he can hit the ground running in England right away.

Impact of the World Cup

A month on the Etihad campus will be quiet. As with all elite clubs, much of the City team will travel to the Middle East in the hope of returning to Manchester with some bragging rights. Gareth Southgate will almost certainly call up five City players. However, this big guy Haaland will be kicking and Scott Carson can guarantee they can field The Pits in Ardwick at least once a week. They travel back to Leeds on Boxing Day for a quieter month.

Hot Selling Shirts

It’s pretty hard to be more popular than Kevin De Bruyne in East Manchester. For seven seasons, he amazed fans with his passing range, runs, and ability to hit with either foot from long range. If he continues like this for a couple more seasons, he will join his former teammates in erecting a monument at Etihad after he walks away with a plethora of medals in his backpack, which he hopes will include a League triumph champions sooner than before. after.

Careerist

Jack Grealish. The England striker always seems to be having fun on social media. Grealish knows what the public wants, from Carson’s capture at the Premier League trophy parade after a dirty game to viral popularity for being nice to fans, and there’s a lot of general lighthearted banter from Brummie. He has amassed millions of followers on three big social media platforms as his shares soar with champions on and off the field. Who wouldn’t want to see Grealish doing a jig on the Etihad pitch while Louis Theroux raps? Move, swing.

