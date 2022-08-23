Preston Manning warns that liberals may use conservative feuds as a weapon to weaken Poilivre

The oldest statesman of Canada’s conservative movement is offering a glaring warning about how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals could attack Pierre Poilliev if he wins the Conservative leadership.

In an email sent earlier this month to Conservative Party leaders and senior Conservatives, former Reform Party leader Preston Manning is running a thought experiment suggesting what kind of speech Trudeau might make in the House of Commons to welcome Poilivere, who many expect will be next. leader. the Conservative Party of Canada in September.

In an apparent attempt to demonstrate the dire consequences of bitter infighting between rival leadership camps for the party, Manning’s imaginary speech includes what he describes as “the most damning and negative descriptions of Mr. seems to know him best.”

CBC News obtained the text of the email – one of several that Manning shared with party members during the leadership race – and confirmed its authenticity.

In it, Manning takes the unusual step of writing from the perspective of an imaginary liberal collaborator – “L. B. Grita”, who gives political advice to the Prime Minister and delivers a speech.

In a short preamble, before moving on to his liberal alter ego, Manning writes that his “intention is to give the reader food for thought on the strategies that the Liberal Party of Canada may well use as the next federal election approaches, and about how to respond to such strategies.”

He points out that while the speech is about Poilivre, the same tactic could be used against the next party leader, no matter who wins on September 10th.

The imaginary speech begins in a somewhat patronizing tone, with Trudeau congratulating Poilieff on winning the leadership and wishing him “modest success—the same degree of success as was achieved by his two predecessors.”

Manning then suggests that Trudeau will offer to share with the House of Representatives and the public “relevant facts and opinions about this new leader provided by members of his own party.”

The imaginary speech begins with Trudeau quoting MP Ed Fast, who supports Jean Charest’s bid to become leader and has publicly quarreled with Poillevard’s supporters.

“I am very concerned about the serious damage that his highly questionable ideas are doing to the economic credibility of our party,” Fast wrote of Poilivre in a May 20 email to rally support for Charest’s campaign.

Fast also wrote that Poilivere’s commitment to freedom “only extends to people who agree with him 100% of the time.”

“monetary incompetence”

The speech focuses on critiquing Poilivre’s controversial attitude towards cryptocurrencies. He quotes an email sent by the Patrick Brown campaign in July outside Brampton, Ontario. the mayor was disqualified from the Conservative leadership race.

“The crypto crash exposed the complete and utter financial and monetary incompetence of Pierre Poilivre,” Brown’s email reads, pointing to a multi-billion dollar crash in the cryptocurrency market in just a few days.

Citing several crypto-themed critiques of Poilivere, Manning’s imaginary liberal collaborator suggests Trudeau tell the House of Representatives that his government “will take note of these warnings, especially when [Poilievre] and the members, on the other hand, participate in the next debate on the budget.”

Manning’s memo to the Conservatives also points to attacks on Poilevre for his public statement that the mandatory vaccination policy did “absolutely nothing” to help Canada fight COVID-19.

In the past, Manning has warned conservatives about the dangers of publicly fighting each other. In his email to the campaigns, he suggests that Conservative opponents, including Trudeau, enjoyed watching the leadership candidates pit against each other during this race.

“I’m sure you’ll find this draft speech very enjoyable to read and ultimately deliver,” Trudeau says in Manning’s L. B. Grit.

Manning’s fictitious liberal collaborator offers thoughts of “countermeasures” that could reduce infighting in conservative circles, such as the party’s leadership organizing committee imposing a moratorium on negative campaigning until the end of the race and threatening fines.

He also suggests the possibility that the leadership candidates themselves will tone down their rhetoric and promise to work together to defeat the Liberals and the NDP, before concluding that the Conservatives are “far from interested or incapable of taking any such countermeasures”.

Liberal-NDP deal unlikely to last: Manning

CBC News contacted Manning and the Poillivre campaign for more commentary on his advice to conservatives. At the time of publication, there was no response.

Manning also argues in his memo that a confidence-and-supply agreement between the NDP and the Liberals, which should give Trudeau and the Liberals a multi-year respite from the threat of a vote of confidence toppling their government, will not last until 2025.

Again using the voice of an imaginary liberal collaborator, Manning argues that the New Democrats themselves are unhappy with leader Jagmeet Singh due to his inability to demand a cabinet position in exchange for his caucus supporting the government.

No MP from the NDP has ever publicly expressed such concerns.

In his memo, Manning also suggests that NDP MPs’ chances of being re-elected will decrease the longer the confidence-and-bid agreement is in place, because voters will decide they can get the same results by voting Liberal.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau (left) and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh prepare for the start of the Anglo Leadership Debate in the federal election in Gatineau, Quebec, Thursday, September 9, 2021. (Canadian Press/Justin Tan)

He warns that such concerns could lead to termination of the agreement.

Singh insists the deal will deliver meaningful results on long-promised NDP priorities such as pharmaceuticals and dental care for low- and middle-income Canadians.

“We use our power to help people,” Singh said after the deal with the Liberals was announced in March. “We get help for people who need to get their teeth fixed. We get help for people who need to buy medicines but can’t afford it.”

The Manning memorandum suggests that the Liberals see the deal as a way to reduce the NDP. While the section of the memo dealing with conservatives is called “Divide and Conquer”, the section dealing with the NDP is called “Unite and Conquer”.