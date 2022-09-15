New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II after their wedding in May 2018.

Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and in 2020 stepped down from their senior royal roles and moved to Montecito, California. Several petitions have been made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich shared with Fox News Digital Meghan and Harry were “welcomed with open arms at the time” after their title appointment.

“We saw the royal wedding, we saw the outpouring of support from the public. She was welcomed with open arms at the time. Don’t forget Prince Harry was one of the favourites. He’s fallen in the polls now, but he’s one of the royal favourites.”

Due to the drop in public rank and the rise of online petitions, Harry faced scrutiny from the media and British citizens. After the couple moved to the United States, the parallel parliament filed a petition saying, “They were given the title at marriage on the basis that they would serve as royals in the service of the monarchy. This is no longer the case, as the title is not used for personal financial gain. It therefore serves no purpose and should be removed.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle They assumed their royal rank as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their marriage in May 2018. After Queen Elizabeth’s death, Harry’s father, King Charles III, continued to grant Harry and Markle their royal titles.

“The Queen is pleased to confer a dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales today. His titles are Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel,” the royal website shared after the couple’s wedding day.

“Prince Harry will become His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex and Ms Meghan Markle will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex upon marriage.”

Harry and Meghan have stepped down as senior royals

In 2020, Harry and Markle stepped down as senior royals in the family and focused on California. The couple bought a $14 million home in Montecito, California, where they currently live and raise their two children: Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

In Apple TV+’s mental health documentary, “The Me You Can’t See,” Prince Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey and said he’s received “complete silence and complete neglect” from the royal family in response to Meghan Markle’s adjustment difficulties.

Harry shared that he and his wife made the decision to step down after years of seeking help and receiving “complete silence” from members of the royal family.

“We spent four years making it work,” he continued. “We did everything we could to be there and play the role and do the job. But Meghan was struggling.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were scrutinized by the media

In March 2021, Meghan and Harry sat down for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that sparked massive backlash. Markle has accused the royal family of being racist.

Markle shared that a family member and Harry had a conversation around “how dark their baby is going to be.”

“They didn’t want him to be a prince or a princess depending on what the gender was,” Markle said of her son Archie before his birth. “He’s not going to receive security.”

In the mental health documents, Harry touched on his struggles with media frenzy and paparazzi and compared it to what his late mother Princess Diana faced in her life.

In the five-episode series, Harry says he regrets not calling out racism in the media sooner and mentions his mother’s relationship at the time of her death. “History repeats itself, my mother was haunted to death when she was in a relationship with a non-white man. And look what happened now. You want to talk about history repeating itself. It won’t stop until she. Dies,” Harry said.

Harry shared the advice he received from his father, King Charles III.

“My father used to say to me when I was young, and he told both William and I, ‘That’s the way it is for me. It’s the same for you.’ “I don’t understand,” he said. “Just because you are sad doesn’t mean your children should be sad. In fact, quite the opposite.”

A petition has been created to remove the royal family’s titles

Following Markle and Harry’s decision to step down as senior royals, an online petition was launched requesting that the titles of duke and duchess be stripped so it “cannot be used for personal financial gain.”

Fox News hits out at Fordwich’s petition to strip them of their royal titles after exiting digital. “There’s been a petition, a movement from the people of Sussex County, they should be represented, they should be removed. It’s a dilemma. It’s not a celebrity role. It’s a duty role. So you have to do your duty, then hold the title. Why do the people of Sussex County need a title if they don’t want to do their duty?” ? You either do it or you don’t. You can’t have your cake and eat it too.”

She continued: “If you’re the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex, you have to serve the public and your duty is to go out there and visit people’s homes, go to churches and go to schools and go to hospitals. . . . That’s what the Duke and Duchess do. They have to do that. . For example, the Queen’s youngest son is Prince Edward, who is the Earl of Wessex and his wife is the Countess of Wessex. They go to Wessex and do the same. So it’s important to recognize that Sussex is serving the people.”

Buckingham Palace shared an announcement in 2021 after Markle and Harry moved to the United States. “Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written to confirm that she is unable to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service by stepping down from the work of the Royal Family,” the statement said. “While everyone is saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family.”

The announcement follows a 12-month review following the infamous “Mexit” in January.

King Charles III restored Harry and Meghan’s titles

King Charles III spoke Britain’s sovereign on Friday addressed the change, or lack thereof, of royal titles for his country and the Commonwealth and the family for the first time.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were called the Prince and Princess of Wales and Charles expressed “love” for Harry and Meghan “as they continue to build their lives abroad.”

Royal expert Fredwich shared with Fox News Digital that Harry and Meghan will retain their royal titles “unless Parliament says otherwise.”

“Unless Parliament says otherwise, they will be the Duke and Duchess or the Sussexes. They can also keep His Royal Highness/Her Royal Highness right now, but that can be changed. Diana Princess of Wales canceled her. She lost the honorary title of HRH,” she said.