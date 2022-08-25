Pressure builds for more answers to Ford government’s controversial long-term care bill

The Ford government is facing mounting pressure to clarify how the new health care law could affect Ontario families, as it would allow hospital patients to be transferred to a long-term care facility of their choice or potentially face huge daily bills.

The spotlight comes right at the moment when the government introduced the proposal to take the bill directly to the third reading, which means that at this stage it will not be considered by committee or subject to public hearings.

Last week, long-term care minister Paul Calandra introduced Bill 7. The legislation would give hospitals the power to temporarily transfer patients who no longer need emergency care to long-term care homes chosen by the placement coordinator. Hospitals would have to make “reasonable efforts” to obtain patient consent, but the text of the bill says it can be done without consent if necessary.

The law came under scrutiny this week from opposition parties and some health experts, who raised concerns about its vague wording and wondered how it could ultimately affect patients and their families.

“The government has not clarified. And they talk about moving people, perhaps away from their families and their support. You know, we don’t move livestock here, it’s not livestock. Liberal interim leader John Fraser said this morning in Queen’s Park.

Frazier and Liberal MP Dr. Adil Shamji held a press conference to express their concerns about Bill 7 and urge the Progressive Conservative government to withdraw the bill as written.

“It’s really cruel that the government is so damn vague. There is no reason for this,” Frazier said.

Liberal interim leader John Fraser urged progressive conservatives to either hold committee hearings on the bill or withdraw it. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

The bill is part of a larger plan first announced two weeks ago by Health Secretary Sylvia Jones to ease the strain on the healthcare system. The proposed changes are aimed at hiring more healthcare workers, freeing up hospital beds and reducing queues for surgeries as emergency departments across the province close their doors for hours or days due to lack of staff.

A particularly contentious element of the legislation is exactly what steps hospitals can take if patients refuse to be transferred to a nursing home not of their choice. The legislation does not allow patients to be physically forced to move, but it is not clear what happens if a patient refuses to be transferred.

How Hospitals Can Charge Patients

In an interview with CBC Radio Metro Morning On Thursday, Dr. Sameer Sinha, head of geriatrics at Sinai Health and University Health Network in Toronto, explained how the current system works.

Patients are listing several long-term care homes that they will agree to move into after they no longer need inpatient care, he said. If a patient is admitted to one of these facilities but cannot be transferred immediately, the hospital will charge approximately $62 per day for an interim period, the same co-payment that the patient would receive in long-term care.

A spokesperson for the hospital network added that if a patient who no longer needs emergency care refuses to consider alternative care facilities or move after being admitted to one of their preferred long-term care options, the hospital can formally issue them and an uninsured daily rate bill.

It can be $1,500 or more per day.

“Often, discussing the cost of being in intensive care is enough to start the discussion needed to support someone in intensive care. [alternate level of care] environment,” said Rosa Kim, Senior Communications Advisor at UHN.

Metro Morning 8:15 Charging older patients to leave the hospital bed for long-term care will leave vulnerable people behind: Dr. Sameer Sinha Dr. Sameer Sinha is Director of Geriatrics at Sinai Health and University Health Network.

However, it is not clear from the existing text of the law whether the long-term care facility chosen by the patient placement coordinator becomes the preferred choice, even if the patient is not interested in attending.

CBC Toronto has reached out to the Ministry of Long Term Care for more information.

During the fight in Queen’s Park on Wednesday, Calandra supported hospitals charging uninsured day rates from patients who refuse to be transferred to a facility of their choice, saying the beds are for others.

“If someone refuses to move into a house, if someone refuses to move into a house of their choice, then yes, should the hospital charge him? Undoubtedly. Because we need these facilities for patients in need of emergency care. surgery, we need them for emergency departments,” he told reporters.

Frazier said the looming threat of a steep bill should not be used to force patients to move to long-term care homes they did not choose.

“The government needs to say – in no uncertain terms – that this will not happen,” he said.

What will happen next?

The bill is currently on its second reading. There are no scheduled meetings of the committee to collect public opinion on this matter.

Sinha said he has already heard from concerned patients and their families about what the bill could mean for them in the future.

“They are scared. They are worried,” Sinha told CBC Radio. Metro Morning on Thursday.

Because the proposed bill could theoretically result in patients being transferred to long-term care facilities not of their choice, without their consent, or facing hefty daily payments, many families will find themselves in “terrible situations,” Sinha said.

“It will only exacerbate relationships and reduce trust between healthcare professionals and their patients, between hospitals and patients.”