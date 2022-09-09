President Joe Biden to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral; The date and details have not been decided

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden said Friday he will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

“I don’t know what the details are, but I will go,” Biden told reporters traveling with him in Ohio.

The date and details of the Queen’s funeral have not been set but will be announced “in due course”, according to Buckingham Palace. The funeral is expected to take place in the next 10 days at Westminster Abbey in central London.

The Queen will then be buried in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle alongside her mother, father and husband Prince Philip.

Britain’s longest-serving Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96 years old. Her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, became King Charles III shortly after her death.

In a statement released shortly after her death, Biden and first lady Jill Biden praised the queen for leading with “grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the unparalleled power of her example.”

“Her Majesty Elizabeth II was more than a monarch,” Bidens said. “She defined an era.”

Biden has known the Queen for three decades and has met her three times, most recently in June 2021, when she hosted him and the First Lady at Windsor Castle to attend the Seven Leaders Summit during her visit to the UK.

After that visit, Biden told reporters that the queen was “very kind” and said he had invited her to the White House. Biden said the king reminded him of his late mother.

Queen Elizabeth Lyndon b. Harry met every US president since Truman except Johnson. She met the former Herbert Hoover, though it had been decades since he left office.

Biden has ordered flags at the White House and other public buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of the queen’s burial.

