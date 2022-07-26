type here...
President Joe Biden blasts Trump, says he ‘doesn’t have the guts to act’ on January 6 attacks

By printveela editor

Washington- President Joe Biden on Monday criticized former President Donald Trump for not having the “courage to act” during the riots at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“The defeated former president of the United States watched it all for three hours as he sat comfortably in a private dining room adjacent to the Oval Office,” Biden said in a taped message to the White House National Assembly. Black law enforcement executives.

“While he was doing that, brave law enforcement officers were subjected to three hours of medieval hell,” Biden said.

Biden’s comments came in the wake of Thursday’s House committee hearing investigating the attack, which focused on Trump’s failure to intervene as the riots unfolded at the Capitol.

Former White House adviser Pat Cipollone told the committee that Trump did not call in any officials from the Defense Department, the FBI or the National Guard to assist the Capitol Police when the violence occurred.

Witnesses also said that Trump watched Fox News for two and a half hours during the escalating riots.

Trump fails to act: This time, it wasn’t what he did. He wouldn’t do that when the mob stormed the Capitol

This is not the first time Biden has spoken out publicly against the January 6 attack.

“We must make sure that an attack like this never happens, never again,” Biden said on the one-year anniversary of the riots.

Trump is in Washington on Tuesday for the first time since leaving office following the Jan. 6 riots. He will headline the America First Agenda Summit, a two-day gathering by the America First Policy Institute led by Trump supporters and former administration officials.

Latest on the hearing:Pressure campaign, predicted violence: We are Jan 8. 6 What was learned from the hearing

Contributed by: David Jackson

